Athens, GA

Athens-Clarke seek motive for deadly gunfight in east Athens

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
Athens-Clarke police detectives are trying to unravel the motive behind a shooting Friday at a gas station on Gaines School Road that ended with one teenager dead and another wounded.

Police on Monday identified the slain man as 19-year-old Alijah Nelson of Scandia Circle, Athens.

Teen shot:Athens boy, 13, shot in the head by 3-year-old who found gun in their home, police say

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said the other man, an 18-year-old resident of Fourth Street, was wounded and transported to an Athens hospital.

“He has not been charged at this time, but we are still actively investigating,” Barnett said. “Preliminarily, we believe this could have been gang related and we do believe they were known to each other.”

The shooting, in which multiple rounds were fired, occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday near the Citco Station, according to police.

Grandmother drug dealer:Athens woman convicted in federal court of selling meth while with her grandchildren

Police are also investigating whether a barrage of gunfire that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Monday at a house on East Broad Street in Athens might somehow be linked to the slaying on Gaines School Road.

In that case, a 29-year-old man reported to police he was in the residence when he heard gunfire and bullets came through the windows causing him to go the floor for safety. He said another man, who no longer lives there, has had a relationship with the people involved in the shooting on Gaines School Road, according to the report.

An officer on scene reported seeing multiple bullet holes in two windows and damage to furniture inside.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman dead, teen boy injured in Athens shooting overnight

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a teenager injured overnight. ACCPD said early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens since Wednesday: Seven shootings, three wounded, one killed

Athens-Clarke County Police say a woman is dead after a shooting that happened around 12:30 this morning on Rolling Ridge Drive in Athens. Nyda Hill was 20 years old. An unidentified 17 year-old male is also in serious condition. From the ACCPD... On October 28, 2022, at approximately 12:30 AM,...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
HART COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more

A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Clarke Co Sheriff’s Office holds Fall Festival

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office holds what it is calling a fall festival this evening in Athens: Sheriff John Q. Williams says the community outreach event begins at 6 and lasts til 9 o’clock tonight at the Sheriff’s Office Training Center on County Line Road in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County nightclub

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are handling a shooting investigation outside a DeKalb County nightclub. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the active scene at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road. Caution tape is surrounding the building. LIVE coverage now on Channel 2 Action News This Morning...
accesswdun.com

Authorities release name of man killed in Hall County officer-involved shooting

A Gainesville man was killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night after the man reportedly fired shots at the deputy. Just before 9:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road in Gillsville, just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Hall County deputy went to investigate and found a man and woman standing outside of the vehicle.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

FOUND: Police reunite nonverbal boy found alone in Athens with guardian

ATHENS, Ga. - Thanks to help from the public, officials from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have reunited the boy found wandering alone in Athens with his guardian. Officials said the boy, who is nonverbal, was found in the area of Springtree Road and Gaines School Road. The boy was...
ATHENS, GA
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

