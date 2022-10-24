Athens-Clarke seek motive for deadly gunfight in east Athens

Athens-Clarke police detectives are trying to unravel the motive behind a shooting Friday at a gas station on Gaines School Road that ended with one teenager dead and another wounded.

Police on Monday identified the slain man as 19-year-old Alijah Nelson of Scandia Circle, Athens.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett said the other man, an 18-year-old resident of Fourth Street, was wounded and transported to an Athens hospital.

“He has not been charged at this time, but we are still actively investigating,” Barnett said. “Preliminarily, we believe this could have been gang related and we do believe they were known to each other.”

The shooting, in which multiple rounds were fired, occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday near the Citco Station, according to police.

Police are also investigating whether a barrage of gunfire that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Monday at a house on East Broad Street in Athens might somehow be linked to the slaying on Gaines School Road.

In that case, a 29-year-old man reported to police he was in the residence when he heard gunfire and bullets came through the windows causing him to go the floor for safety. He said another man, who no longer lives there, has had a relationship with the people involved in the shooting on Gaines School Road, according to the report.

An officer on scene reported seeing multiple bullet holes in two windows and damage to furniture inside.