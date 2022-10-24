ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 24

Trump Fukked America
4d ago

So… why weren’t the 80 recommendations implemented? Where was Schmidt then? All he has now is empty promises….. let’s waste more money on studies and not take them seriously… is that what Schmidt will do as governor??? Appears that’s why the cops endorse him… he won’t force the needed changes…

Reply
11
Kent Hall
4d ago

Derek got a sheriff officer from Barton county where less than 1% is Afro-American, and another less than 1% of Hispanics. I believe out of six to eight cities in Barton county the majority population is damn near 30,000 and predominantly Caucasian. sad bad commercial bad commercial

Reply
5
michael dean
3d ago

And he had another add full of lies. I’m losing count of how many of these have been out. We don’t need a list for governor

Reply(2)
4
Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats

TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance. In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes in the August primary over the […] The post Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threatening to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But a trial for 31-year-old Chase Neill of Lawrence has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Ballot questions answered: Sheriff amendment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The November 8 general election includes a couple amendment questions, one of which relates to sheriff’s departments in Kansas counties. Currently, the Kansas Constitution requires a sheriff be elected by a majority vote of the citizens of the respective county they are seeking election. However, there is a provision that allows a county to adopt a consolidated county law enforcement agency, that “assumes control of the principal law enforcement duties presently held by the county and the cities therein.”
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show

TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

After abortion vote, Kansas lawmakers' power back on ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters are being asked to reduce the authority of the governor and other state officials and give legislators a bigger say in how the state regulates businesses, protects the environment and preserves residents’ health. A proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot would make it easier for the Republican-controlled Legislature to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards — those under the control of the governor but also others in the executive branch of state government. At issue are rules as varied as which shots are required for children attending...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ron Smith is a fifth-generation Kansan, a native of Manhattan, an attorney practicing in Larned, a grandfather several times over, a Vietnam veteran and a civil war […] The post Frontier Kansas lawyers plied their trade ‘on grounds of general intelligence’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

NW Kan. roofer among two banned from doing business

TOPEKA — Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday in a news release. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wisconsin,...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Speaks: Do Kansans trust the outcome of elections?

WICHITA, Kan. (Kansas.com) — As Kansans prepare to decide a razor-thin governor’s race and other key contests up and down the midterm ballot, a weighted survey analysis from Fort Hays State University says 69.1% of adult residents have faith in the integrity of Kansas elections. More than two-thirds of Kansans trust the outcome of state […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wisconsin men and a man from Goodland have been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after violating state laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wis., and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., along with their company, Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, have all been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas. They have also been ordered to pay $230,000 as part of the judgment for violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas hospitals to receive $341 million annually

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas hospitals will receive $341 million each year thanks to new enhancements to an old program. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that the Sunflower State has been given federal approval to enhance the Health Care Access Improvement Program and bring $341 million into the state each year - at a time when hospitals are financially vulnerable. She said the additional funds will boost Medicaid payments to hospitals and help maintain the state’s hospital networks.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Speaks: Survey shows how Kansans are feeling on key issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New insights surface Tuesday into how Kansans are viewing the state of the state. Fort Hays State University Docking Institute released its annual Kansas Speaks survey, conducted between September and early October. It includes many questions on the issues being debated during Campaign 2022. More than...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Breaking down the U.S. Senate race in Kansas

Kansas has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932. Democrat Mark Holland is trying to change that, but he faces an uphill battle against incumbent Republican Jerry Moran, who's seeking a third term after cruising to victory over Democrats in the past. Blaise Mesa of the Kansas News Service reports.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy