Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police

By John Ferrannini
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Calif. ( KRON ) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department.

Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release.

“Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests for murder and was convicted in 2010 of manslaughter,” the press release stated. “He was paroled in September 2020.”

The Richmond Police Department told KRON4 News that the first three murder arrests were in the 2000s decade. It was the third that became the manslaughter conviction. The police spokesperson said the first two murder arrests may not have been charged.

Dozier’s arrest is in connection to the killing of Emari Cook, a 26-year-old from Vallejo who was shot with an assault rifle July 14 around 10 p.m. near South 49th Street and Cutting Boulevard.

“A suspect exited the driver seat of the vehicle holding an assault rifle, confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him,” the press release stated. “Casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.”

This weapon was used in the killing of Emari Cook, according to police. (Photo courtesy of the Richmond Police Dept.)

An extensive search of the Highway 4 License Plate Reader system with the assistance of the San Pablo Police Department led homicide detectives to the vehicle believed to have been involved in the crime, and its registered owner.

“The investigation continued that developed additional information linking the registered owner of the vehicle as being the suspect responsible for this senseless murder,” the press release stated. “On October 19, 2022 the Richmond PD SWAT team served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Palm Ave. [in] Martinez, Ca. for additional evidence related to the case. The suspect was located inside of the residence and arrested on an outstanding, unrelated firearm, warrant.

Police charge 17 year-old with murder after finding mom’s body in trunk of car

“A search of the residence located two firearms, one a short barreled AR-15 pistol and a semi-automatic handgun with an attached selector switch to make the firearm a fully automatic weapon,” the press release continued.

The crime lab determined the AR-15 was the weapon used in Cook’s killing.

Dozier was charged with one count of murder and firearms violations Thursday by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Hoffman at 510-621-1755 or to leave an anonymous tip at 510-307-8177.

Solanum Laxum
4d ago

In California the Government protects the criminals and prosecutes the innocent. Parole them all into the GOVERNOR'S MANSION next time‼️

Cherry Ames Ames
4d ago

Let's make it a law that whenever they release murderers, convict must only stay in the houses and work in the businesses of the people who were responsible for their release. I think we've all had enough of this nonsense!

Elaine Gutierrez
3d ago

arrested 4 times??? GEEZ NEWSOME, PERHAPS YOU SHOULD TAKE LESSONS FROM JUDGES IN MIDWEST...THEY ACTUALLY PROSECUTE THE BAD GUYS AND DINT LET THEM OFF...HEY, I GOT AN IDEA...WHY DONT YOU TAKE THESE GUYS UNDER YOUR ROOF LET THEM BE WITH YOUR SON AND DAUGHTER REHAB THEM AND CALL IT GOOD

