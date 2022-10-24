Read full article on original website
Coming together as community in wake of tragedy
Alexzandria Bell, a talented dancer, was planning a trip for her Sweet 16 in a few weeks. Jean Kuczka was planning her retirement in just a few years after a long teaching career of “making a difference.” Both lives were abruptly and tragically cut short at Central Visual and Performing Arts on Monday, when a 19-year old former student forced his way into the locked school, killing Bell and Kuczka and injuring six others. Since the gunman specifically wanted to be the next national school shooter according to a journal found in his car by police, we choose not to use his name in this column. He was a 2021 CVPA graduate who returned with an AR-15 style rifle, over 600 rounds of ammunition and more than a dozen high-capacity magazines.
St. Louis in sorrow after school shooting
As the region mourns the deaths of 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell and health teacher Jean Kuczka, killed during Monday’s shootings at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at 3125 S. Kingshighway, Mayor Tishaura Jones said “the past two days have been a whirlwind, devastating.”. Speaking at a...
BJC, Compass partner with UMSL to address social worker shortage
Behavioral health services are instrumental in treatment of mental illness, substance abuse and addiction. However, there is a shortage of social workers who are trained to help manage cases and assess, diagnose in the St. Louis region and across the nation. A trio of partners, BJC HealthCare, Compass Health Network,...
INVITATION TO BID
E.M. Harris Construction Company (EMH) seeks subcontractor bids for Hawkins Village located at 1075 Caballo Court, Fenton, MO 63026. Scope of work involves renovation of 140 apartment units in twenty-one two and three-story buildings and renovation of community building. Renovations include, but are not limited to, demolition, flooring, carpentry, drywall, painting, electrical, mechanical, cabinets and countertops, appliances, plumbing fixtures, bathroom fixtures and accessories, light fixtures, doors, windows, blinds, roofing, gutters, sheet metal, concrete, pavement sealing and striping, fencing, and signage. Certified Minority and Women Business Enterprises are strongly encouraged to bid. All workers must be OSHA 10 certified. EMH is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Project plans & specifications are available for viewing online through an invitation to bid and at: • MOKAN Plan Room, 4666 Natural Bridge, St. Louis, MO 63115 • EMH Plan Room, 2600 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103 All bids due to EMH office by 5 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Project contact: Vic Hoffmeister vhoffmeister@emharris.com or fax 314-436–6691.
Vigils across St. Louis area honor victims of Central VPA school shooting
ST. LOUIS — People who live in and around St. Louis continue to pause and pay their respects for victims of Monday’s mass shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School. A balloon release and candlelight vigil is planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central VPA High School,...
Memorial at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) look over a memorial at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Thursday, October 27, 2022. On Monday, October 24, 2022 a gunman broke into the school, shot and killed a student and teacher and injured eight others. Police killed the 19-year-old gunman, who was a 2021 graduate of the school.
Local award-winning author participates in Alzheimer’s Walk in honor of mother
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. More than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Missouri alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the...
Black owned auto assembly supplier to open in Wentzville
Piston Automotive, a subsidiary of the Piston Group and the world’s largest automotive assembly supplier, announced it will open a facility in Wentzville, investing more than $10 million and creating 204 new jobs. The company’s new location will increase Piston Automotive capacity for producing a variety of components for automotive manufacturers.
