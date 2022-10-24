Alexzandria Bell, a talented dancer, was planning a trip for her Sweet 16 in a few weeks. Jean Kuczka was planning her retirement in just a few years after a long teaching career of “making a difference.” Both lives were abruptly and tragically cut short at Central Visual and Performing Arts on Monday, when a 19-year old former student forced his way into the locked school, killing Bell and Kuczka and injuring six others. Since the gunman specifically wanted to be the next national school shooter according to a journal found in his car by police, we choose not to use his name in this column. He was a 2021 CVPA graduate who returned with an AR-15 style rifle, over 600 rounds of ammunition and more than a dozen high-capacity magazines.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO