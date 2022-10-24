ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska-Minnesota Placed on 6-Day Pick Option

By Kaleb Henry
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPObs_0ikeXiJ600

The game time will be announced after this weekend’s contests

Football fans will have to wait a few extra days to find out the kickoff time for Nebraska-Minnesota.

That Nov. 5 tilt in Lincoln has been optioned to a six-day pick by conference TV partners. That is the case for five of the seven Big Ten games that Saturday.

This option eliminates prime time as a possible kickoff window. The kickoff time will be announced after this weekend's games.

Nebraska's kickoff this week is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Illinois on ABC, with Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek in the booth.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Nebraska Quarterback Makes His Thoughts On Mickey Joseph Clear

Following the dismissal of former head coach Scott Frost earlier this season, several big names were floated as the next lead man for the Nebraska football program. But after four games in the post-Frost era, it appears interim head coach Mickey Joseph is an increasingly popular option. During his press...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral

On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Blown Away! See Some Of The Concert Photos You Sent Us Last Night From Minneapolis!

Last night Jimmie Allen and Carrie Underwood performed at the Target Center, as part of the Diamond and Rhinestones tour that Carrie is on across the U.S. (You can actually win a trip to see her perform in Tampa this February if you have the 98-1 app, tap here to find out how) We were able to send some of the 98-1 family off to the show, and per our request, we got some photos back from those at the show!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest

Three Floridians have been arrested in connection with a $9 million meat theft ring that targeted the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota. It was announced Tuesday that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska had made arrests following the theft of "several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef" in Lancaster County on June 27.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Omaha to Mount Rushmore

The road trip from Omaha to Mount Rushmore is for travelers seeking the unexpected. This Midwest adventure is rich with wildlife spotting opportunities and stunning hikes, making it the journey towards the iconic towering sculpture that is Mount Rushmore. The 560-mile road trip from Omaha to Mount Rushmore takes about...
OMAHA, NE
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
669
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy