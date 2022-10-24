Nebraska-Minnesota Placed on 6-Day Pick Option

The game time will be announced after this weekend’s contests

Football fans will have to wait a few extra days to find out the kickoff time for Nebraska-Minnesota.

That Nov. 5 tilt in Lincoln has been optioned to a six-day pick by conference TV partners. That is the case for five of the seven Big Ten games that Saturday.

This option eliminates prime time as a possible kickoff window. The kickoff time will be announced after this weekend's games.

Nebraska's kickoff this week is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Illinois on ABC, with Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek in the booth.

