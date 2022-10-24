Read full article on original website
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's hold on the southern city of Kherson on Thursday while fighting intensified in the country's east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian...
Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians
ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Even by the standards of the important military officers who came and went in this tiny village, the man walking behind the Kamaz truck stood out. Soldiers providing security peered from behind fences, their guns bristling in every direction. Two Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters circled overhead, providing additional cover for Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko as he escorted an aid convoy in March from the schoolhouse on Tsentralna street that Russian officers commandeered as a headquarters.
Biden Official Violated Law, Special Counsel Says
Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff under President Biden, has been issued a warning letter after he allegedly violated the law by "retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account," according to the Associated Press.
ISIS-linked militants are threatening huge natural gas reserves the world needs badly right now
A terrifying insurgency threatens to jeopardize Mozambique's entire economic future, particularly its huge natural gas reserves that could help as the world struggles to find enough natural gas to heat homes and fuel industry following Russia's war on Ukraine.
Spanish PM urges global climate action for African continent
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called on global leaders to prioritize solutions to the climate change crisis threatening food security in African countries and the effects on the continent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During an official visit to South Africa,...
Japan Cabinet OKs $200B spending plan to counter inflation
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet approved Friday a hefty economic package including 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in government spending to counter the blow to household budgets from inflation, signaling that the greater concern of its policymakers is that the economy will stall, not overheat. While central banks...
Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement on an official city social media account.
US considering offering to analyze underwater audio recordings to aid Nord Stream pipeline sabotage investigations
The US is considering offering to use its most advanced underwater sound reading capabilities to analyze audio recordings from around the time of the Nord Stream gas pipelines' apparent sabotage, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago, his family said Wednesday. “We learned this morning from the (Spanish) foreign ministry that there’s...
Sunak makes Parliament debut as PM, axes more Truss policies
LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain's prime minister Wednesday, promising to restore economic stability after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult. Sunak ripped up more of predecessor Liz Truss' flagship policies, reinstating a moratorium on fracking for...
Local Afghan evacuees, veterans meet in Pocatello to gain support for 'critical' resettlement bill
POCATELLO — Standing in front of U.S. Sen. Jim Risch’s South Fifth Avenue office after a recent snowfall hit the the Pocatello area, veterans and recent Afghanistan evacuees held up a sign that read “#AAAFIREWATCH ROAD TRIP.” The hashtag is in support of the Afghanistan Adjustment Act, a bill in front of the U.S. Congress that would establish a pathway to residency for the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees who fled from their home country over a year ago before it fell to the...
