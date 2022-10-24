ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Three killed in shooting at a St. Louis high school; six others injured

By MICHAEL PHILLIS, JIM SALTER - Associated Press
Columbia Missourian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

‘The drills worked’: St. Louis officials laud police, school response during shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police, fire and school officials say all their work training for active shooters saved lives this week. Security officers at the St. Louis Public Schools campus saw a man enter the building with a rifle and called police right away. Administrators warned classrooms over the loudspeaker with a code phrase. Students and teachers locked doors, turned off lights and huddled away from windows. Police and emergency crews arrived quickly, evacuated the school and found the shooter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

It's time to take real action to guard against school shootings

A shooting incident in our St. Louis Public Schools has finally occurred. We knew it would happen, and here it is. Thirty-five shooting sprees in one year — with innocent young children and our incredibly dedicated teachers killed by young men across our country. When is this going to stop?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

How many more lives does gun violence need to claim before we act

Bryanna Love, a senior at Central Visual and Performing Arts Central in St. Louis, is quoted as saying, “How many more people have to die?”. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tickets for MU-Memphis 2023 game in St. Louis on sale

Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month. Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy