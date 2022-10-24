MLB wants everyone to focus on the World Series right now. The organization wants the baseball world’s focus on the matchup between Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper; the Aaron Nola vs. Yordan Alvarez showdown; and the fact that it’s a 1-seed going against a 6-seed, showcasing the benefits of an expanded playoff format. However, with names like Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Nolan Arenado, Trea Turner, and Edwin Díaz on the market next year, it’s hard not to start thinking about where each will land.

2 DAYS AGO