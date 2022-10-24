ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Here’s When Fans Can Expect to See House of the Dragon Season 2

Watch: House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!. We won't be witnessing the Dance of the Dragons for quite some time. After that epic season one finale, HBO is making sure House of the Dragon viewers aren't expecting a follow-up in the new year. "Don't expect it in...
E! News

House of the Dragon Co-Creator Says “Not All of You Are Going to Like” His Decision-Making

Watch: House of the Dragon Cast Spills Shocking Dragon Secrets!. Ryan Condal isn't losing any sleep at night. The House of the Dragon co-creator is fully aware that the HBO series, which wrapped up its first season on Oct. 23, won't always live up to the expectations of the passionate fans of the world created by author George R. R. Martin—but it's certainly not for a lack of trying.
OK! Magazine

Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
E! News

"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim

Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen. The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli. After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.
E! News

Why Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Changed Their Minds After They Originally “Did Not Want a Second Child”

Watch: Kristen Bell Talks Balancing Parenthood With Dax Shepard. Dax Shepard and wife Kristen Bell originally wanted to keep their family a party of three. The Armchair Expert podcast host recently shared that he and The Good Place star—who share daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7—didn't plan to have another child after they welcomed their eldest in 2013.
E! News

E! News

219K+
Followers
54K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy