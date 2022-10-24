ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

247Sports

How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-TCU

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season Saturday afternoon, returning to Big 12 play to take on No. 9 TCU. Neal Brown's team is off one of the worst losses in recent history, falling to Texas Tech, 48-10, while the Horned Frogs are riding high with their best start to a season since 2010. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

OU-Iowa State: Game rundown

AMES, Iowa — The Sooners will hope to post their first winning streak since back in the middle of September when they return to action this weekend at Iowa State. Here’s the game rundown. TV: FS1 — Noah Eagle (PBP), Mark Helfrich (Analyst) Kickoff time: 11 a.m....
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

WVU never trails in exhibition win over Bowling Green

West Virginia has its third preseason event of the year and the second in front of a crowd when it plays host to Bowling Green in tonight's annual charity exhibition. The Mountaineers had the intrasquad Gold-Blue Debut at the Coliseum earlier this month and played a secret scrimmage behind closed doors against Dayton last weekend. Tonight's game is being broadcast by ESPN+ and proceeds go to the Norma Rae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Gives Update Prior to Bowling Green Exhibition

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Thursday, giving an update on the team before their exhibition game against Bowling Green on Friday. Huggins said that the team played well against Dayton in their “secret” scrimmage last weekend and that they’ll be tested against Bowling Green’s perimeter offense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?

West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South plays host to talented Wheeling Park

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South football coach Nate Tanner paid quite the compliment to the respective quarterbacks set to go head-to-head when Wheeling Park visits Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night. On the Wheeling Park sideline is second-year varsity starter Brett Phillips. For Parkersburg South, Robert Shockey continues to produce...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster

Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
GRAFTON, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Meet the 2022 Homecoming Court candidates

West Virginia University announced the 2022 Homecoming Court on Monday, Oct. 17. This year, 10 candidates were selected and will compete for the title of Homecoming Royalty. Voting is conducted through WVUEngage and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Students can vote using their laptops or mobile devices.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?

- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
BELLAIRE, OH
