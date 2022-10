The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission granted WMATA approval to bring back 7000 series trains that have been sidelined for the past year following a derailment. Metro officials predict that the approval will allow them to open the long-delayed, 11.5-mile Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport by Thanksgiving. The additional 7000 series railcars are also expected to relieve overcrowding on the Red Line.

