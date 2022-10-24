Illinois-born brothers Phil Maton and Nick Maton's teams, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, will square off in the World Series. After being left off of the Phillies' playoff roster for the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series, infielder Nick Maton was added to the club's 26-man postseason roster for the World Series. His brother Phil, will not be available, as he injured his hand, punching a locker, after giving up a hit to his little brother in an Oct. 5 game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO