Houston, TX

NBC Sports

Three Phillies named finalists for N.L. Silver Slugger awards

As the Phillies gear up for their run for World Series rings, a trio of players have a chance at an individual award as well. The Silver Slugger award finalists were announced by MLB this morning, and outfielder Kyle Schwarber, catcher J.T. Realmuto, and DH Bryce Harper were named to their respective positions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster

The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
HOME, PA
NBC Sports

Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
NBC Sports

World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday

Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
FanNation Fastball

Nick Maton Added to Phillies Roster for World Series vs. Brother Phil's Astros

Illinois-born brothers Phil Maton and Nick Maton's teams, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, will square off in the World Series. After being left off of the Phillies' playoff roster for the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series, infielder Nick Maton was added to the club's 26-man postseason roster for the World Series. His brother Phil, will not be available, as he injured his hand, punching a locker, after giving up a hit to his little brother in an Oct. 5 game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons

The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Why Wotus turned down Bochy's offer to join Rangers staff

It will be strange for Giants fans to witness Bruce Bochy donning a Texas Rangers uniform next summer, especially when the manager's new club visits Oracle Park in August. Ron Wotus, the longest-tenured coach in Giants history, had a chance to join Bochy in Texas but opted to return for his 36th year with the organization.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Devers, Red Sox 'far apart' in extension talks

The Boston Red Sox still have plenty of work to do if they hope to extend Rafael Devers before the 2023 MLB season. Devers and the team are still "far apart" in contract extension negotiations, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. While Boston recently raised its offer to the two-time All-Star third baseman, there is about a $100 million gap between the two sides.
BOSTON, MA

