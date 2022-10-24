Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Three Phillies named finalists for N.L. Silver Slugger awards
As the Phillies gear up for their run for World Series rings, a trio of players have a chance at an individual award as well. The Silver Slugger award finalists were announced by MLB this morning, and outfielder Kyle Schwarber, catcher J.T. Realmuto, and DH Bryce Harper were named to their respective positions.
NBC Sports
Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster
The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
Inside the Astros and Phillies Writers Predict World Series Outcome
The teams from Inside the Astros and Inside the Phillies linked up to discuss the upcoming World Series.
NBC Sports
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies
Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros World Series Game 1 picks, predictions, odds
The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. MST and can be seen on Fox. Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the contest. The Astros are a 1.5-run favorite in the...
Lots of off days for Astros, Phillies before World Series
When the first pitch is thrown in the World Series on Friday night, it will be only the eighth game in 23 days for the Houston Astros
World Series: Full schedule, broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as the Phillies face the Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. World Series schedule. (All times ET)
Nick Maton Added to Phillies Roster for World Series vs. Brother Phil's Astros
Illinois-born brothers Phil Maton and Nick Maton's teams, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies, will square off in the World Series. After being left off of the Phillies' playoff roster for the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series, infielder Nick Maton was added to the club's 26-man postseason roster for the World Series. His brother Phil, will not be available, as he injured his hand, punching a locker, after giving up a hit to his little brother in an Oct. 5 game.
NBC Sports
How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons
The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
NBC Sports
