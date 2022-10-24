ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

Opening date announced for BJ's Wholesale Club in Greenburgh

By Karen Croke, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago
Residents in Greenburgh's Fairview neighborhood have long wanted a place to buy groceries in the immediate area. The news that a BJ's Wholesale Club was taking over a recently closed Kmart in the Crossroads Shopping Center was applauded by Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, who noted back in February when the news was announced: "Many residents of Fairview who live near the Crossroads Shopping Center have asked in the past for a store that will sell groceries at this location."

The retailer's newest location, at 399 Tarrytown Road, will open to shoppers on Friday, Oct. 28. The store will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

“Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, club manager of the Greenburgh store.

BJ's is a membership club, meaning shoppers will need to purchase one to shop there. Through Oct. 27, there is a limited-time founding members offer for a 1-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership for $25, or a 1-year BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership for $65 (restrictions may apply). Go to bjs.com for the complete details on memberships.

The store will offer a selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, and pet supplies, and shoppers will also find seasonal items, home décor, clothing, tech items, and toys.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation's Feeding Communities program had partnered with Feeding Westchester. The program donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks.

