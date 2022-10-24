Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Dallas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 00:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-30 05:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Dallas The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Dallas. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding of agricultural lands used for cattle grazing will occur. Low water crossings near the river will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20.8 feet. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 32.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Dallas, Ellis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 04:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dallas; Ellis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Dallas, Ellis, Johnson, Navarro and Tarrant. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Richardson, Flower Mound, Mansfield, Rowlett, Euless, Desoto, Bedford, Grapevine, Cedar Hill, Haltom City, Wylie and Keller.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Eastland, Erath, Palo Pinto, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 14:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 04:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastland; Erath; Palo Pinto; Stephens FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Eastland, Erath, Palo Pinto and Stephens. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Breckenridge, Ranger, Gordon, Caddo, Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, Necessity, Lake Daniel, Possum Kingdom State Park, Lake Leon, Possum Kingdom Lake, Crystal Falls, Huckabay, Strawn, Mingus, Staff, Olden, Thurber, Ivan, Eliasville and Hannibal.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Johnson, Navarro, Tarrant by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Johnson; Navarro; Tarrant FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Dallas, Ellis, Johnson, Navarro and Tarrant. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Richardson, Flower Mound, Mansfield, Rowlett, Euless, Desoto, Bedford, Grapevine, Cedar Hill, Haltom City, Wylie and Keller.
Comments / 0