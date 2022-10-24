ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Short-handed Broncos signing RB Marlon Mack

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3Mk0_0ikeWilp00

The Denver Broncos are signing running back Marlon Mack off San Francisco's practice squad and the 26-year-old veteran will fly with the team to London on Monday for their Week 8 game.

Mack's agents confirmed the move to ESPN.

The Broncos (2-5) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The signing comes in the aftermath of the injury to Broncos RB Mike Boone, who left the Week 7 loss to the New York Jets and was in a walking boot postgame.

Denver contacted Mack's agents -- and the 49ers -- before the game against the Jets had even ended, per ESPN.

Mack appeared in two games for the 49ers this season, playing just five total snaps on special teams.

The Broncos have already lost Javonte Williams (ACL) for the season and new RB1 Melvin Gordon has been largely ineffective. Boone injured his ankle in the second quarter Sunday against the Jets and did not return. It's unclear how serious the injury is.

The Broncos signed Latavius Murray ahead of their Week 6 game; he rushed for 24 yards against the Jets. Gordon rushed 11 times for 33 yards and caught two passes for 17 yards.

The Niners signed Mack to their practice squad after he was released by the Houston Texans.

Mack ran for a career-best 1,091 yards with eight touchdowns in 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts. He has rushed for 2,484 career yards and 20 touchdowns in 47 games (23 starts) for the Colts and 49ers. He also has 57 career receptions for 448 yards and two scores. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars

The Russell Wilson show will perform live at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed on Friday that Wilson sufficiently has recovered from a strained hamstring to start at quarterback for the Broncos (2-5) against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5). Wilson was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. His status as the starter for the Week 8 game is contingent upon...
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

Lamar Jackson rallies Ravens past reeling Bucs

Lamar Jackson threw two third-quarter touchdown passes Thursday night and the Baltimore Ravens kept Tom Brady's struggles going in a 27-22 win over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baltimore (5-3) won its second game in five days and took a half-game lead on Cincinnati in the AFC North, while Tampa Bay (3-5) fell a half-game behind Atlanta for first place in the NFC South. Every team in that division owns...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wyoming News

Packers WR Allen Lazard ‘probably not’ playing vs. Buffalo

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard said Thursday he expects to miss this week's game against the Buffalo Bills after injuring his shoulder last week. Lazard added he's not concerned long term about the shoulder but responded "probably not" when asked about playing Sunday. Lazard missed practice for a second consecutive day Thursday. Lazard said he was injured on the final play of the third quarter in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders, describing how it felt. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wyoming News

Jets WR Elijah Moore in, WR Corey Davis out vs. Patriots

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will draw back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots, coach Robert Saleh said Friday. Saleh also announced that wide receiver Corey Davis would not participate in practice Friday and will sit out Sunday's contest. Davis is nursing a knee injury sustained during the first half of the Jets' 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos last week. Moore...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wyoming News

Reports: Bucs LB Shaq Barrett (torn Achilles) out for season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the tear of the Achilles for Barrett, who is expected to be sidelined seven-to-nine months. Barrett sustained the injury during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters after the game that "it doesn't look good." Barrett, 29, recorded 31 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in eight games (all starts) this season. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Barrett has 348 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 115 career games (69 starts) with the Denver Broncos (2015-18) and Buccaneers. --Field Level Media
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) to miss clash with Rams

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out of Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury. Samuel missed practice all week with the injury, which occurred during last weekend's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco has a bye next week but coach Kyle Shanahan said that had nothing to do with the decision. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wyoming News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday. Terrell has yet to practice this week since sustaining the injury during Atlanta's 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Terrell, 24, has 29 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games (all starts) this season for the Falcons (3-4). He has 184 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 37 games (all starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) also was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers (2-5), while cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) is listed as questionable. --Field Level Media
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

Bucs QB Tom Brady confirms divorce is finalized

Tom Brady confirmed Friday that his 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote on Instagram that their divorce was finalized in recent days. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue...
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy