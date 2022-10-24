ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans

By Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3Mk0_0ikeWht600

Aug 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Marlon Mack (2) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars

The Russell Wilson show will perform live at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed on Friday that Wilson sufficiently has recovered from a strained hamstring to start at quarterback for the Broncos (2-5) against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5). Wilson was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. His status as the starter for the Week 8 game is contingent upon...
DENVER, CO
Niners WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) to miss clash with Rams

San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out of Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury. Samuel missed practice all week with the injury, which occurred during last weekend's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco has a bye next week but coach Kyle Shanahan said that had nothing to do with the decision. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Packers WR Allen Lazard ‘probably not’ playing vs. Buffalo

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard said Thursday he expects to miss this week's game against the Buffalo Bills after injuring his shoulder last week. Lazard added he's not concerned long term about the shoulder but responded "probably not" when asked about playing Sunday. Lazard missed practice for a second consecutive day Thursday. Lazard said he was injured on the final play of the third quarter in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders, describing how it felt. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Lamar Jackson rallies Ravens past reeling Bucs

Lamar Jackson threw two third-quarter touchdown passes Thursday night and the Baltimore Ravens kept Tom Brady's struggles going in a 27-22 win over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baltimore (5-3) won its second game in five days and took a half-game lead on Cincinnati in the AFC North, while Tampa Bay (3-5) fell a half-game behind Atlanta for first place in the NFC South. Every team in that division owns...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jets WR Elijah Moore in, WR Corey Davis out vs. Patriots

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will draw back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots, coach Robert Saleh said Friday. Saleh also announced that wide receiver Corey Davis would not participate in practice Friday and will sit out Sunday's contest. Davis is nursing a knee injury sustained during the first half of the Jets' 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos last week. Moore...
TENNESSEE STATE
Reports: Bucs LB Shaq Barrett (torn Achilles) out for season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the tear of the Achilles for Barrett, who is expected to be sidelined seven-to-nine months. Barrett sustained the injury during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters after the game that "it doesn't look good." Barrett, 29, recorded 31 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in eight games (all starts) this season. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Barrett has 348 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 115 career games (69 starts) with the Denver Broncos (2015-18) and Buccaneers. --Field Level Media
TAMPA, FL
Bucs LB Shaq Barrett, placed on IR after torn Achilles ends season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles. The team placed him on injured reserve Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the tear of the Achilles for Barrett, who is expected to be sidelined seven-to-nine months, according to multiple reports. Barrett suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday. This...
TAMPA, FL
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday. Terrell has yet to practice this week since sustaining the injury during Atlanta's 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Terrell, 24, has 29 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games (all starts) this season for the Falcons (3-4). He has 184 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles in 37 games (all starts) since being selected by Atlanta with the 16th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) also was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers (2-5), while cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) is listed as questionable. --Field Level Media
ATLANTA, GA
World Series Game 1: Preview, Props, Prediction for Phillies at Astros

Houston hosts the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday night with Astros ace Justin Verlander seeking to reverse a poor World Series track record. The 39-year-old right-hander's career Fall Classic record is 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA in seven career starts with two franchises. "My goal is to go out and give us the best chance to win," he said. "If that ends up resulting in a win, great....
HOUSTON, TX
Cheyenne, WY
