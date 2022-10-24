ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

Commissioners Unveil $50 Million Investment Plan for Roads and Bridges

(Lindenwold, NJ) – The Board of Commissioners unveiled a major reconstruction project on Greentree Road in Cherry Hill. The $3 million project will encompass Greentree Road from the Marlton Pike to the Burlington County line in Evesham Township. “This investment will allow motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to travel more...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

$151 Million Investment Made in Camden County

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Yesterday, the Board of Commissioners joined the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials to announce the Route 70 corridor improvement project that will relieve congestion and improve motor vehicle and pedestrian safety in Camden County. “This project is key to increasing the...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Alternating Traffic in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing utility work on Haddon Avenue in Camden from Monday Oct. 31 to Friday Nov. 4 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. There will be alternating traffic with flaggers between Kaighn and Newton avenues. “Since crews will be working during peak commuting...
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Audubon/Mt. Ephraim

(Lindenwold, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Public Works has been notified that PSE&G, will be returning to East Lake Drive/Valley Road in Audubon and Mt. Ephraim to connect services to the new gas line from Monday Oct. 31 through Friday Nov. 4. Daily work hours are Monday...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large

Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
MEDFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Fugitive Sought In $14K Target Thefts In South Jersey

A 31-year-old man from Delaware is sought in the theft of $14,000 worth of electronics from a South Jersey Target store, authorities said. Quentin A. Murphy,of New Castle, DE, is wanted in the burglary, Evesham police said. On July 25, 2019, the Evesham Police Department responded to 751 South Route...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 56, Flown To Hospital After Falling Down Steep Hill In Hunterdon County

A 56-year-old cyclist was flown to a nearby hospital after falling down a steep hill in Hunterdon County and losing consciousness, authorities said. The Pittstown woman was cycling on the Delaware-Raritan Canal Tow Path when she lost control of her bicycle and ran down a steep slope into a wooded area around 3:35 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23, a press release from Lambertville Police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ

