September Unemployment Rate for Tennessee is at 3.4%

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Unemployment across the state of Tennessee remained unchanged between August and September, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September came in at 3.4% and is just 0.2 of a percentage point away from Tennessee’s all-time low of 3.2%.
Submitted: I'm a Lot Like You Were

Editorial Submitted: My father was a child of the Great Depression. He was raised in meager circumstances and under a hard work ethic. He served for 20 years in the Unites States military and retired not long after the end of the Vietnam War. He was somewhat aloof, especially when...
ABOUT

The Murfreesboro Voice is an online news site focused on Murfreesboro, Tennessee and surrounding Rutherford County. The thing that makes us different is that we rely heavily on "Voices" (local writers & photographers with diverse perspectives) for unique content.

 http://www.murfreesborovoice.com

