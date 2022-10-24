Read full article on original website
Local school earns National Blue Ribbon School award
EMERSON, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Emerson Elementary school has earned the National Blue Ribbon School Award for exemplary high performance from the U.S. Department of Education. Next month, in November of 2022, Principal Jennifer Kyle and 4th-grade teacher, Presley Atkins, will travel to Washington D.C. to accept the award. Kyle...
Downtown Camden’s upcoming Moonlight Shopping Madness
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Downtown Network in Camden, Arkansas is hosting the Moonlight Shopping Madness on November 11, 2022. The event will be happening from 5 PM to 8 PM and will be a night of shopping with many local businesses. Every purchase at a participating business will...
Salvation Army of El Dorado provides disaster relief for storm victims
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Salvation Army of El Dorado responded to serve on a disaster relief team to help Hurricane Ian victims. Major David Robinson set out to Port Charlotte, Florida on October 6 to serve as Operations Chief for the Salvation Army Incident Team on a 14-day deployment.
Final evening market of the season for Camden’s First Friday Monthly Market
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The First Friday Monthly Market in Camden, Arkansas is ending their 2022 season with one last market on November 4th, 2022. The market theme is “Feeling Frosty” as they kick off the holiday season. The market will be happening from 6 PM to...
Candlelight vigil set to bring awareness to missing individuals in Union County
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s a feeling no mother wants to go through but a reality for Laquita Parker. Her daughter, Ieshia Jackson, has been missing for almost two years. “I don’t feel good because I miss my baby. I wish she was here,” explains Parker. Jackson...
CCAPS looking for winter items
COLUMBIA COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in need of items for the upcoming winter. Some of the items they need are hay, blankets and other bedding to keep the animals warm as the temperature begins to drop. Also, dry and canned dog and...
