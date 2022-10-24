ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Local school earns National Blue Ribbon School award

EMERSON, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Emerson Elementary school has earned the National Blue Ribbon School Award for exemplary high performance from the U.S. Department of Education. Next month, in November of 2022, Principal Jennifer Kyle and 4th-grade teacher, Presley Atkins, will travel to Washington D.C. to accept the award. Kyle...
EMERSON, AR
Downtown Camden’s upcoming Moonlight Shopping Madness

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Downtown Network in Camden, Arkansas is hosting the Moonlight Shopping Madness on November 11, 2022. The event will be happening from 5 PM to 8 PM and will be a night of shopping with many local businesses. Every purchase at a participating business will...
CAMDEN, AR
Salvation Army of El Dorado provides disaster relief for storm victims

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Salvation Army of El Dorado responded to serve on a disaster relief team to help Hurricane Ian victims. Major David Robinson set out to Port Charlotte, Florida on October 6 to serve as Operations Chief for the Salvation Army Incident Team on a 14-day deployment.
EL DORADO, AR
CCAPS looking for winter items

COLUMBIA COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in need of items for the upcoming winter. Some of the items they need are hay, blankets and other bedding to keep the animals warm as the temperature begins to drop. Also, dry and canned dog and...
MAGNOLIA, AR

