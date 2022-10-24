Read full article on original website
Jets' Corey Davis (knee) DNP on Wednesday
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8's game against the New England Patriots. Davis missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury he suffered during Week 7's win over the Denver Broncos. Elijah Moore (personal) was back at practice on Wednesday.
Saints' Andy Dalton will start Week 8 game against Raiders
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Dennis Allen. Dalton will remain the Saints starter for Sunday's showdown with the Raiders. Jameis Winston (ankle, back) is reportedly healthy and this decision is being made for offensive reasons. Dalton has outperformed Winston and will be the starter, with Winston moving into a backup role. Our models expect Dalton to complete 19.8 passes on 31.1 attempts in Week 8.
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Exploit in Week 8
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
Michael Thomas (foot) absent for Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Thomas continues to register DNPs with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to play a lead role versus a Las Vegas Raiders' team allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to wide outs if Thomas remains inactive. Olave's...
McVay: Cam Akers (personal) remains out for Rams' Week 8 matchup against 49ers
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) is ruled out for Week 8's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Akers will miss his second straight game for personal reasons. In a tough spot against a San Francisco unit ranked first in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, Darrell Henderson is expected to play a lead role in Los Angeles' backfield.
Raiders list Davante Adams (illness) as questionable in Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (illness) is questionable for Week 8's contest against the New Orleans Saints. Adams' status is currently in the air after the Raiders' star wideout followed two missed practices with a limited session on Friday. In a matchup against a New Orleans' team allowing 32 FanDuel points per game to wideouts. our models project Adams to score 17.0 FanDuel points.
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) not listed on Detroit's Week 8 injury report
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is available for Week 8's contest against the Miami Dolphins. After three full sessions, Swift will make his return from his three game absence with ankle and shoulder injuries. In a matchup versus a Miami defense allowing 19.3 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Swift to score 13.6 FanDuel points.
Texans list Nico Collins (groin) as questionable for Week 8's contest against Titans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (groin) is questionable to play in Week 8's game against the Tennessee Titans. Despite three missed practices, Collins is still considered questionable in Week 8. Expect Phillip Dorsett to see more playing time versus a Titans' team allowing 36.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers if Collins is ruled out.
8 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 8
Sleeper is an ambiguous term. For the purpose of this article, we'll define it as anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters. Don't worry, deep-league gamers, this article is intended to help folks in leagues...
Week 8 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
Covering the Spread: College Football Week 9 Betting Preview
Week 9 in college football is headlined by Power 5 powerhouses attempting to remain undefeated in tough matchups. Can they get the job done and continue the march toward the playoffs? numberFire's Austin Swaim joins The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng and numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the week's biggest games, outlining his read on them and his favorite bets for Week 9 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 8 Thursday Night (Ravens at Buccaneers)
Two of the league's better teams tangle on Thursday night as both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens sit in the top seven of our nERD-based power rankings. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bucs are 1.5-point home favorites in a game with a 45.5-point total. That makes the implied score 23.5-22.0 in favor of Tampa Bay.
College Football Betting Guide: Thursday 10/27/22
Now we're getting to the meat and potatoes of the college football season. We've got two ranked teams in action on Thursday from Power 5 conferences. In one game, our model is expecting the ranked side at home to demolish their conference foe. In the other, I'd be wary of expecting as many points as the public is.
