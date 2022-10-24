ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Local organization helps find work for people with special needs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Creating meaningful work for people with special needs -- that's the mission of Genesis at Work. The group was started by a father who was inspired by his own son. Genesis at Work founder Bryan Holland and Jim Frey of Pella Windows joined Local 12's Sheila Gray...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The Rusty Griswolds hosting cancer benefit concert

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Rusty Griswolds are asking you to think pink. And you can rock out with the band at a Pink Party next weekend. Steve Frisch from the Rusty Griswolds and Jeanette Altenau from TriHealth spoke with Local 12's Bob Herzog about the concert benefit for cancer research.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'BE FAST': An acronym to reminder to find warning signs of a stroke

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Saturday is world stroke day and the American Heart Association is celebrating survivors. A stroke is an injury to the brain and those warning signs go by an acronym of B.E. F.A.S.T. That stands for the warning signs of a stroke, which include: balance, eyes or blurry vision, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and time to call 911.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

You can now buy Hard Mountain Dew in Ohio

Hard Mountain Dew has made its way to Ohio. As of Wednesday, it's available in select retailers all over the state, including Cincinnati. The alcoholic spinoff of the popular soft drink launched in February. Since then, Ohio has been the brand's most requested state on social media. Ohio is the...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

New Creativity Center opens for all ages to explore art and ideas

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The brand-new Creativity Center opens over the weekend at the Contemporary Arts Center downtown. This learning space is all about creativity and exploration of art and ideas, and the best part is, it's free and fun for all ages. "It's a great way to kind of step...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Savor Cincinnati returns with all new chef pairings for a unique culinary experience

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a one-of-a-kind dinner series that has the top cooks in the Tri-State joining forces. Savor Cincinnati is back next month, and it is a must-attend event for local food lovers. Annette Troescher from Cincinnati Magazine and Daniel Messer from Council Oaks Steaks and Seafood talk about this collaborative competition involving five-course meals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'At The Movies' at 7 Hills Church

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Experience your favorite films in a bold new way at 7 Hills Church. "At the Movies" kicks off Sunday, Oct. 30, until Sunday, Nov. 20, at all 7 Hills Church locations. This special series will use God's word to illustrate popular blockbuster films. Not to mention, there...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Greater Cincinnati bar set to open before end of year

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A veteran of the Queen City's hospitality industry is opening a neighborhood bar in Camp Washington. Kiel Erdelac is opening Binski's Bar at 2872 Colerain Ave. in Camp Washington. His goal is to be open before the end of the year. "I feel that there...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Teen arrested in connection to infant death in East Price Hill

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - An eight-week-old is dead after being found unresponsive in September. Police say they responded a call about an unresponsive infant on Elberon Avenue. The infant was taken to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center. The child, Ukhani Bridges, died on Thursday. A teenager was charged with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused of threatening P&G, inducing panic, pleads not guilty

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man indicted for two counts of inducing panic pleaded not guilty Friday. Benjamin Wood was arrested in May after the Kenton County Sheriff's Office was made aware of statements targeting the Procter & Gamble office downtown. Wood allegedly said he was going to “shut down the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman charged with killing newborn daughter

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman has been charged with the murder of her newborn daughter. Rebecca King allegedly killed the five-month-old on October 8. According to court documents, the baby died from blunt force impact. King already has an open domestic violence case.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man critically injured in Taylor Mill crash dies

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WKRC) - A man who was involved in a crash in Taylor Mill has died from his injuries. The crash happened Tuesday on Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court just after 6 a.m. 50-year-old Joshua Smith was thrown from his motorcycle, and had to be flown to the...
TAYLOR MILL, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy