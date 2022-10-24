Read full article on original website
WKRC
Local organization helps find work for people with special needs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Creating meaningful work for people with special needs -- that's the mission of Genesis at Work. The group was started by a father who was inspired by his own son. Genesis at Work founder Bryan Holland and Jim Frey of Pella Windows joined Local 12's Sheila Gray...
WKRC
The Rusty Griswolds hosting cancer benefit concert
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Rusty Griswolds are asking you to think pink. And you can rock out with the band at a Pink Party next weekend. Steve Frisch from the Rusty Griswolds and Jeanette Altenau from TriHealth spoke with Local 12's Bob Herzog about the concert benefit for cancer research.
WKRC
'BE FAST': An acronym to reminder to find warning signs of a stroke
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Saturday is world stroke day and the American Heart Association is celebrating survivors. A stroke is an injury to the brain and those warning signs go by an acronym of B.E. F.A.S.T. That stands for the warning signs of a stroke, which include: balance, eyes or blurry vision, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and time to call 911.
WKRC
You can now buy Hard Mountain Dew in Ohio
Hard Mountain Dew has made its way to Ohio. As of Wednesday, it's available in select retailers all over the state, including Cincinnati. The alcoholic spinoff of the popular soft drink launched in February. Since then, Ohio has been the brand's most requested state on social media. Ohio is the...
WKRC
Food banks hit hard by inflation, ask for financial donations to make dollars go further
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Food pantries depend on generosity to help feed families in our area, but the rising cost of food has many of them struggling to make ends meet. Judy Niece and her husband have been coming to the Freestore Foodbank’s Liberty Street Market for about five years.
WKRC
New Creativity Center opens for all ages to explore art and ideas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The brand-new Creativity Center opens over the weekend at the Contemporary Arts Center downtown. This learning space is all about creativity and exploration of art and ideas, and the best part is, it's free and fun for all ages. "It's a great way to kind of step...
WKRC
Local park opens universally accessible playground for children with disabilities
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A new state-of-the-art playground officially opened Thursday evening in Wyoming. The Crescent Park Universally Accessible Playground is on Crescent Avenue. It is the result of a project initiated by parents who have children with disabilities. The playground is for all, but is especially accessible to kids...
WKRC
Savor Cincinnati returns with all new chef pairings for a unique culinary experience
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a one-of-a-kind dinner series that has the top cooks in the Tri-State joining forces. Savor Cincinnati is back next month, and it is a must-attend event for local food lovers. Annette Troescher from Cincinnati Magazine and Daniel Messer from Council Oaks Steaks and Seafood talk about this collaborative competition involving five-course meals.
WKRC
'At The Movies' at 7 Hills Church
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Experience your favorite films in a bold new way at 7 Hills Church. "At the Movies" kicks off Sunday, Oct. 30, until Sunday, Nov. 20, at all 7 Hills Church locations. This special series will use God's word to illustrate popular blockbuster films. Not to mention, there...
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati bar set to open before end of year
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A veteran of the Queen City's hospitality industry is opening a neighborhood bar in Camp Washington. Kiel Erdelac is opening Binski's Bar at 2872 Colerain Ave. in Camp Washington. His goal is to be open before the end of the year. "I feel that there...
WKRC
Mini "Oscar" statuette with Hollywood history discovered at local thrift store
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Through the years, the garage at Betty's Treasures in Covington has seen its share of odds and ends, but every once in a while, there is a box of buried treasures waiting to be discovered. "It kind of sat around,” said Executive Director of Be Concerned...
WKRC
Butler County fire departments put new levy on ballot, desperate need for new equipment
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County voters may see a handful of levies on the ballot, including some new ones that are critical for some of the volunteer fire departments to continue. Reily Township and Madison Township fire departments are both putting a new levy on the ballot. Both...
WKRC
Video shows alleged thieves making sure no one was home before Carthage break-in
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - The thieves who broke into one Carthage house were desperate to make sure no one was home. A neighbor’s surveillance footage shows two men walking up to the home on Fairpark around noon Tuesday. The homeowner says she got several alerts that they were knocking...
WKRC
Here's why warning sirens will sound Thursday in parts of the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You might hear warning sirens on Thursday morning around part of the Tri-State. The Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (EMHSA) will be conducting a brief, 10-second sounding of the Outdoor Warning Siren System. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. This test is...
WKRC
Teen arrested in connection to infant death in East Price Hill
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - An eight-week-old is dead after being found unresponsive in September. Police say they responded a call about an unresponsive infant on Elberon Avenue. The infant was taken to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center. The child, Ukhani Bridges, died on Thursday. A teenager was charged with...
WKRC
Experts concerned that COVID-19 could surge due to people not getting boosters
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Healthcare providers have new concerns that COVID-19 will make a big comeback this winter, especially because the number of people stepping up to get the new COVID-19 booster is dismal. The new bivalent boosters are now available for those ages five and older, but numbers are low...
WKRC
Man accused of threatening P&G, inducing panic, pleads not guilty
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man indicted for two counts of inducing panic pleaded not guilty Friday. Benjamin Wood was arrested in May after the Kenton County Sheriff's Office was made aware of statements targeting the Procter & Gamble office downtown. Wood allegedly said he was going to “shut down the...
WKRC
3 Miami University students turn themselves in after Jewish structure is vandalized
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say three Miami University students turned themselves in to face charges of vandalism against a campus Jewish organization. Kevin Ladriere, Eli Lauger, and Santiago Arenas were accused of tearing down a sukkah in front of the Hillel Building. A sukkah is a temporary structure that...
WKRC
Woman charged with killing newborn daughter
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman has been charged with the murder of her newborn daughter. Rebecca King allegedly killed the five-month-old on October 8. According to court documents, the baby died from blunt force impact. King already has an open domestic violence case.
WKRC
Man critically injured in Taylor Mill crash dies
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WKRC) - A man who was involved in a crash in Taylor Mill has died from his injuries. The crash happened Tuesday on Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court just after 6 a.m. 50-year-old Joshua Smith was thrown from his motorcycle, and had to be flown to the...
