'Mesquite Trio' to perform annual fall concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Mesquite Trio, a performance group of Angelo State University music faculty, will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the ASU Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. The concert will take place in the EFA Building's Eldon...
San Angelo celebrates Cinch Roping Fiesta Oct. 27-30
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Roping is a popular Texas tradition typically involving horses, goats and other types of cattle. From Oct. 27-30 in the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena, San Angelo is keeping the tradition alive with the Cinch Roping Fiesta, an annual competition that was introduced to the area 69 years ago.
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
Local pest control owner looks forward to retirement in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’ve lived in San Angelo for any stretch of time, you probably recognize Patsy McIntire. Similar to when a good character actor unexpectedly pops up in a movie: you may not know them by name, but they always make the movie a little better.
Mayer Museum honors 'Women of West Texas' with new exhibit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Women play an important role in U.S. history and this is no exception when it comes to West Texas. Angelo State University's Mayer Museum will display 'A Woman's Touch: Women of West Texas' to honor contributions to the area and its rich past through Jan. 13, 2023.
RSV cases rise in the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, with people who get it will usually experience cold-like symptoms. The virus can affect anyone but babies are the most vulnerable. “The thing that we worry about and the reason we tell everyone about RSV is because it's...
Car Lands in Loop 306 Median During Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX — Two vehicles appeared to be involved in a crash on Loop 306 in front of Sunset Mall near the Southwest Blvd. Exit. One vehicle was seen in the median of the east and westbound lanes and one lane of two on the eastbound side of Loop 306 was closed while first responders tended to the scene.
Angelo State University partners with Howard College for teacher certification program
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There is currently a need for more public school teachers across Texas and Angelo State University is partnering with Howard College to provide new opportunities for educators. The two entities are working together to offer paraprofessionals the chance to become teachers through the Texas 2-Step...
San Angelo Woman Sentenced to Nearly a Decade for Violent B&E
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo woman was sentenced to seven years in prison on Wednesday for breaking into a man's home and threatening to kill him. According to court documents, on Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., Angela Hogeda, 42, of San Angelo, pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation with intent to commit separate felony and aggravate assault with a deadly weapon.
Angelo State music program to perform Halloween concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's music program will perform a free public Halloween Concert at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium inside the ASU Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Avenue N. ASU music students and faculty will combine for an evening of...
Gov. Greg Abbott makes a stop in the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Incumbent governor and Republican candidate Greg Abbott made a stop in San Angelo Tuesday afternoon. Fuentes Café in downtown San Angelo was filled with supporters eager to hear from him. In his speech, he addressed issues the state is facing. “We will keep Texas...
Monarch butterflies migrate their way through West Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the past weeks, monarch butterflies have become a popular sight in the Lone Star State. The influx of monarchs is because butterflies pass through Texas during their migration period. “You'll see them on your highways, you'll see them in your flower beds. And these...
COSA hires Goodfellow asst. chief as City's newest fire marshal
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced Thursday it has hired Goodfellow Air Force Base’s Billy Clemons as its newest fire marshal. Clemons had been Goodfellow’s assistant chief of fire prevention since 2009. At GAFB, Clemons was responsible for fire code enforcement, fire investigations,...
DETAILS: Wind Advisory Issued for West Texas – Power Outages Possible
SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Wind Advisory for all of West Texas through Tuesday evening. According to the NWS, power outages are possible and unsecured objects will be blown around as west winds blow at 25 to 35 mph with gusts reaching above 50 mph at times. The Wind Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials are urging drivers to use caution especially those who drive high profile vehicles.
Angelo State music professor to host clarinet recital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Timothy Bonenfant, Angelo State University music faculty, will present his second public clarinet recital of the fall season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, 2602 Dena Drive. The concert will take place in the EFA Building's Eldon Black...
'Fort Concho After Dark' explores paranormal activity in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Death and dismemberment will be amongst the topics of discussion from 8- 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Old Fort Concho, 630 S. Oakes St. The historic 1800s landmark will be hosting "Fort Concho After Dark" to explore the paranormal and tickets are already all sold out for the Oct. 14 date.
Christoval ISD receives $100K to improve school safety
CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Christoval Independent School District has been awarded $100,000 to improve school safety measures, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday. The funding comes through the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, which were recently authorized by Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The act was signed into law June 25, 2022.
BOOKING REPORT: Tom Green County Detention Facility Fills with DWI Suspects Over the Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 46 arrests including the following: Anthony Tambunga was arrested for…
Dallas Black Dance Theatre to offer free master class to dancers, non-dancers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dancers and those who would like to learn to dance will have the opportunity for a lesson from internationally-renowned experts. "We are going to really embrace the community and share what Dallas like dance theater is all about," Artistic Director Dallas Black Dance Theatre Melissa M. Young.
City of San Angelo to host Halloween events
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is hosting events for Halloween. From a nighttime tour of Fort Concho to a Fright Fest at the Nature Center to trick-or-treating at San Angelo fire stations, there's something for everyone. Fort Concho After Dark. Fort Concho National Historic Landmark’s...
