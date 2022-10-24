SAN ANGELO – The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Wind Advisory for all of West Texas through Tuesday evening. According to the NWS, power outages are possible and unsecured objects will be blown around as west winds blow at 25 to 35 mph with gusts reaching above 50 mph at times. The Wind Advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officials are urging drivers to use caution especially those who drive high profile vehicles.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO