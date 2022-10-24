A Columbus County, North Carolina, sheriff—who was caught on tape saying he’s “sick of these Black bastards,” in reference to Black law enforcement officials (among a slew of other blatantly racist statements)—resigned from his job during a hearing that would have decided whether he was going to get the boot anyway. According to WECT, now-former […] The post Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO