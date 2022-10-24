ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 7

You just
4d ago

I don't care for his comments, but Soles is running for sheriff and has held these recordings for years until now. If he was so concerned, he would have came out immediately after they were recorded and not wait until it benefits him. He's just as bad.

Reply(3)
4
Reap what you sow!
4d ago

So in other words, they Gabe him the option to resign yet he can still run for sheriff or go to any other state to apply for and get it! 🤬 May he get the karma he deserves any and everywhere he lays his head! And the woman that he got pregnant??? How in the h*ll is he any kind of leader......HE'S NOT!

Reply
2
Related
HipHopWired

Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing

A Columbus County, North Carolina, sheriff—who was caught on tape saying he’s “sick of these Black bastards,” in reference to Black law enforcement officials (among a slew of other blatantly racist statements)—resigned from his job during a hearing that would have decided whether he was going to get the boot anyway. According to WECT, now-former […] The post Racist North Carolina Sheriff Resigns During Removal Hearing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

District Attorney announces no charges against Board of Education member after removal of political signs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office has announced that no charges will be filed against Board of Education candidate Nelson Beaulieu. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday after a video surfaced of Beaulieu removing political signs near a polling location.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

District Attorney’s Office responds to Jody Greene’s resignation as Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hours after Jody Greene announced his resignation as Columbus County Sheriff, the District Attorney’s Office has released a response. On October 4th, the District Attorney’s Office filed a Petition to Remove and Motion to Immediately Suspend Jody Greene as Sheriff of Columbus County based on a recorded phone call in which Greene allegedly made numerous racist statements. Subsequently, Greene was immediately suspended.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

UNCW police investigating two cases of indecent exposure

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The UNCW Police Department is investigating two cases of indecent exposure on campus over the past week. UNCW Police believe both cases involve the same vehicle and suspect. “The incidents occurred on October 21 and October 27. The first incident happened near Madeline Suite and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several community members celebrated after a hearing to decide whether to remove Sheriff Jody Greene from office ended before the first witness took the stand when Greene unexpectedly resigned. “Columbus County needs change,” said one person as crowds spilled out of the courthouse. “This racial...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Police arrest Bolton man for numerous alleged fraud incidents

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department has arrested a Bolton man and charged him with a dozen felonies, among other charges. 32-year-old James Nicholas Jacobs has been charged with 12 felony counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, possession of a schedule one controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County

Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson. State treasurer calls for more transparency in hospital spending. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. New details on a report that...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
borderbelt.org

Border Belt Independent wins $50,000 grant to add reporter

The Border Belt Independent has received a $50,000 grant to hire a third reporter to cover the four-county Border Belt region of Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties. “As a nonprofit newsroom, we rely on grants and contributions to fund the kind of quality journalism people have come to expect...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy