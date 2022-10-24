Read full article on original website
Jarvis Landry (ankle) still not practicing for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Landry has been inactive since injuring his ankle in Week 4. He will likely need to practice by Friday in order to be active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Michael Thomas (foot) also remained sidelined for the Saints on Wednesday. Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith will be the Saints' top wideouts if Landry and Thomas remain out this week.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision for Week 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for Week 8's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Jones was limited in practice again this week as he looks to be active for just the third time this season and first time since Week 4. A decision on Jones' availability will be made close to Thursday's kickoff.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) will miss at least 4 weeks
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will be out for a minimum of four weeks, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Williams was expected to miss "some time" with a high ankle sprain, and that time period will be at least four weeks. While Williams is sidelined, Keenan Allen should be the focal point of the Chargers' passing game, alongside running back Austin Ekeler. Josh Palmer could see an increase in targets until Williams returns. The Chargers are on bye in Week 8 before facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (foot) absent for Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Thomas continues to register DNPs with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to play a lead role versus a Las Vegas Raiders' team allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to wide outs if Thomas remains inactive. Olave's...
numberfire.com
Seahawks list D.K. Metcalf (knee) as questionable in Week 8
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (knee) is questionable to play in Week 8's contest against the New York Giants. Despite three missed practices, Metcalf is still questionable to play on Sunday. Expect Marquise Goodwin to see more snaps against a Giants' team ranked third in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Metcalf is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Ravens downplay Mark Andrews' shoulder injury
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' shoulder injury is believed to be minor, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Andrews played through a lingering knee injury on Thursday night, but he wound up logging just 10 snaps before leaving early with a shoulder injury. The Ravens have 10 days off before their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, so Andrews should have plenty of time to recover if Harbaugh's diagnosis is accurate. Otherwise, rookie Isaiah Likely will take over as the starting tight end. Likely caught 6 passes on 7 targets for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) limited on Thursday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was downgraded to limited on Thursday with a knee injury. The downgrade is concerning, but Mostert has been limited with a knee injury multiple times over the past two weeks, and it did not impact his availability. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Chase Edmonds could see more touches if Mostert is ruled out.
numberfire.com
6 Wide Receivers With Great Cornerback Matchups in Week 8
numberfire.com
Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) undergoing tests Friday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards injured his hamstring in Thursday's Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards exited in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the injury didn't look serious, but Edwards is undergoing further testing to better assess the damage. He will benefit from the extra days to recover before the Ravens square off with the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 on Monday Night Football. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will have larger roles if Edwards winds up missing time.
numberfire.com
Arizona's James Conner (ribs) ruled out in Week 8
According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) will not play in Week 8's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite logging two limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday, Conner will miss his third straight game with a ribs injury. Expect Eno Benjamin to see more touches against a Vikings' team allowing 20.2 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Cowboys list Ezekiel Elliott (knee) as doubtful for Week 8's contest against Bears
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 8's game against the Chicago Bears. Elliott is unlikely to suit up on Sunday after he was unable to practice in preparation for Week 8. Look for Tony Pollard to play a featured role versus a Chicago unit allowing 22.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Vrabel: Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable for Week 8's contest against Texans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 8's game against the Houston Texans. Tannehill is questionable to suit up against his division rivals after a missed and limited practice on Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury. Look for Malik Willis to make his NFL start if Tannehill is inactive versus a Houston defense allowing 13.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) not listed on Detroit's Week 8 injury report
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is available for Week 8's contest against the Miami Dolphins. After three full sessions, Swift will make his return from his three game absence with ankle and shoulder injuries. In a matchup versus a Miami defense allowing 19.3 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Swift to score 13.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
McVay: Cam Akers (personal) remains out for Rams' Week 8 matchup against 49ers
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) is ruled out for Week 8's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Akers will miss his second straight game for personal reasons. In a tough spot against a San Francisco unit ranked first in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, Darrell Henderson is expected to play a lead role in Los Angeles' backfield.
numberfire.com
Jets to stick with 'hot hand' at running back
The New York Jets will use the "hot hand" at running back between Michael Carter and James Robinson, per offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. "Whoever's got the hot hand, you gotta roll with," LaFleur said in regards to the Jets' running back rotation. Carter is expected to lead the backfield in Week 8 versus the New England Patriots, but Robinson should have an opportunity to compete for more touches once he's more acclimated with the offense.
numberfire.com
Mack Hollins (heel) questionable for Raiders in Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (heel) is listed as questionable for Week 8's game against the New Orleans Saints. After three limited sessions, Hollins' status remains in question despite playing through his heel injury in Week 7. In an opportunity against a Saints' team ranked 27th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Hollins to score 4.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Texans list Nico Collins (groin) as questionable for Week 8's contest against Titans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (groin) is questionable to play in Week 8's game against the Tennessee Titans. Despite three missed practices, Collins is still considered questionable in Week 8. Expect Phillip Dorsett to see more playing time versus a Titans' team allowing 36.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers if Collins is ruled out.
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Deebo Samuel (hamstring) ruled out for Week 8's matchup against Rams
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) will not play in Week 8's contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Samuel will miss the second matchup against his division rivals after he was unable to practice with a hamstring injury. Expect Brandon Aiyuk to see more targets against a Rams' defense ranked 22nd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
WNCT
Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury. D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in his place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as […]
