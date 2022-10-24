Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will be out for a minimum of four weeks, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Williams was expected to miss "some time" with a high ankle sprain, and that time period will be at least four weeks. While Williams is sidelined, Keenan Allen should be the focal point of the Chargers' passing game, alongside running back Austin Ekeler. Josh Palmer could see an increase in targets until Williams returns. The Chargers are on bye in Week 8 before facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

2 DAYS AGO