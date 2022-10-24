Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9: Minnesota looking for win after 3-game losing streak
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Watch the Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The University of Minnesota football team is back on its home turf for the first time in nearly a month, hosting Rutgers at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Gophers basketball forward Jamison Battle has successful foot surgery
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A top player on the Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team underwent successful foot surgery ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season. In a news release, the Gophers said junior forward Jamison Battle had "minor" foot surgery and is listed as week-to-week. The surgery is...
Gophers football to open 2023 season against Nebraska, face Michigan & Ohio State
MINNEAPOLIS - The Big Ten Network announced the 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, and the University of Minnesota will face both Michigan and Ohio State next season. The Gophers will open the 2023 regular season with a Big Ten West match-up, hosting Nebraska on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota’s non-conference games are against Eastern Michigan, at North Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette.
Minnesota Rokkr excited for new members, release of 'Modern Warfare 2'
The Call of Duty League season is set to kick off in early December, but this week CDL pros have their eyes set on the release of Modern Warfare 2, which some believe could be the franchise's best installment yet. Minnesota Rokkr, Minnesota's Call of Duty League esports team, is excited for the game, its new team members and a bounce back season.
Concordia College student from Chaska commissioned by Wisconsin orchestra for original composition
As a music composition major at Concordia College in Moorhead, Jacob Shay knows how to both write and play a good tune. But one of the Chaska native's latest creations will soon be featured on a larger stage.
People of Color Career Fair back in Minneapolis for first time since pandemic
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Jacquieta Whittington is turning over a new leaf when it comes to work. "I worked in the field for more than 30 years dealing with children and adolescents in foster care and adoption," said Whittington. Recently laid off from her job as a mental health advocate,...
Massive Anoka pumpkin being carved into world’s largest jack-o-lantern
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The city of Anoka is saying go big or gourd home. A champion pumpkin grown in Anoka is expected to break two Guinness World Records this week. Anoka, affectionately known as the Halloween Capital of the World, prides itself on its Halloween celebrations and now has yet another Halloween accolade to celebrate. North America's largest pumpkin is on display at Anoka City Hall, where it will be carved into the world's largest jack-o-lantern by weight and by size on Friday.
University of Minnesota home to world's largest Sherlock Holmes collection
Buried 90 feet below the West Bank of the University of Minnesota, there's a treasure trove of items inspired by one of the most popular literary characters of all time. The U's Anderson Library has more than 60,000 pieces of Sherlock Holmes history, making it the largest collection devoted to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional detective in the world.
Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say
(FOX 9) - Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
What residents of one Minneapolis homeless encampment need to survive winter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - While the debate over Minneapolis’ policy toward homeless encampments continues at the government center and on Twitter, residents at the Quarry encampment are doing what they can to prepare for winter as temperatures drop. On Tuesday night, John Reps, a 42-year-old encampment resident from St....
Minneapolis snow emergency rules coming soon
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Winter is coming. And when the snow flies, so do the parking restrictions in Minneapolis. The City of Minneapolis announced it will be mailing out information about what residents should do when a Snow Emergency is declared. Each resident should expect to get the mailer soon.
Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Man found guilty on all counts
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man charged with murder for a mass shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub has been found guilty in Hennepin County Court. A jury found Jawan Carroll guilty Wednesday after deliberating for four hours. Carroll was charged for his role in the shooting outside of a Minneapolis...
Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Victim's family reacts after verdict: RAW
Jawan Carroll was found guilty on all counts in connection to a shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub that left two people dead, including Charlie Johnson. Johnson's family was in court on Wednesday for the verdict, and they spoke after the verdict.
Three people shot in Minneapolis drive-by shooting on Lake Street
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon. Officers from Minneapolis's third precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Lake Street, near Hiawatha Avenue, at 3:02 p.m., and arrived to find three injured victims, all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds: a juvenile male and a man and woman, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.
Plymouth man with Parkinson's trades beloved light show for Halloween event
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - After pulling the plug on his annual holiday light show in Plymouth last year, Mike Justak of PD Shimmers is back with a Halloween projection show to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's disease – something he's battled for nearly two decades. Justak, 65,...
Man charged in deadly Minneapolis mass shooting takes stand; argues self-defense
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Hennepin County jury must decide whether a deadly mass shooting outside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub was a justified case of self-defense. That is what the accused gunman, Jawan Carroll is arguing, that he only opened fire in a large, downtown crowd to protect himself from an armed rival who threatened to kill him.
Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Man who claimed self-defense in mass shooting found guilty
The man charged with nine counts of second-degree murder has been found guilty in Hennepin County Court. A jury found Jawan Carroll guilty Wednesday after deliberating for four hours.
Minneapolis North High parents, teachers express safety concerns to city leaders
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Parents, students and teachers at North Community High School are concerned about getting their kids home safe. At a meeting on Thursday, parents shared those concerns with top leaders from the city, the state, and the school district. And they were asked to not leave that auditorium without sharing steps that they're committed to taking to make it better.
Charges: 2 Minnesotans steal catalytic converters in New Jersey
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (FOX 9) - Two men from Minnesota are facing charges in New Jersey for allegedly stealing multiple catalytic converters from a neighborhood. The Toms River Police Department said Ravene Johns, 25, and Malik Williams, 21, both of Brooklyn Park, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, weapons offenses, criminal attempt and theft of property.
Minneapolis police chief nominee talks vision at public hearing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man nominated to become the next Minneapolis police chief, Brian O'Hara, faced the public Wednesday as his nomination enters the final stages before approval. O’Hara most recently was deputy mayor in Newark, New Jersey. Before that, he was the public safety director in Newark and...
