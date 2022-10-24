ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Gophers football to open 2023 season against Nebraska, face Michigan & Ohio State

MINNEAPOLIS - The Big Ten Network announced the 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, and the University of Minnesota will face both Michigan and Ohio State next season. The Gophers will open the 2023 regular season with a Big Ten West match-up, hosting Nebraska on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota’s non-conference games are against Eastern Michigan, at North Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Rokkr excited for new members, release of 'Modern Warfare 2'

The Call of Duty League season is set to kick off in early December, but this week CDL pros have their eyes set on the release of Modern Warfare 2, which some believe could be the franchise's best installment yet. Minnesota Rokkr, Minnesota's Call of Duty League esports team, is excited for the game, its new team members and a bounce back season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Massive Anoka pumpkin being carved into world’s largest jack-o-lantern

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The city of Anoka is saying go big or gourd home. A champion pumpkin grown in Anoka is expected to break two Guinness World Records this week. Anoka, affectionately known as the Halloween Capital of the World, prides itself on its Halloween celebrations and now has yet another Halloween accolade to celebrate. North America's largest pumpkin is on display at Anoka City Hall, where it will be carved into the world's largest jack-o-lantern by weight and by size on Friday.
ANOKA, MN
University of Minnesota home to world's largest Sherlock Holmes collection

Buried 90 feet below the West Bank of the University of Minnesota, there's a treasure trove of items inspired by one of the most popular literary characters of all time. The U's Anderson Library has more than 60,000 pieces of Sherlock Holmes history, making it the largest collection devoted to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional detective in the world.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say

(FOX 9) - Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
CHICAGO, IL
Minneapolis snow emergency rules coming soon

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Winter is coming. And when the snow flies, so do the parking restrictions in Minneapolis. The City of Minneapolis announced it will be mailing out information about what residents should do when a Snow Emergency is declared. Each resident should expect to get the mailer soon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis nightclub shooting: Man found guilty on all counts

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man charged with murder for a mass shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub has been found guilty in Hennepin County Court. A jury found Jawan Carroll guilty Wednesday after deliberating for four hours. Carroll was charged for his role in the shooting outside of a Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Three people shot in Minneapolis drive-by shooting on Lake Street

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon. Officers from Minneapolis's third precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Lake Street, near Hiawatha Avenue, at 3:02 p.m., and arrived to find three injured victims, all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds: a juvenile male and a man and woman, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis North High parents, teachers express safety concerns to city leaders

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Parents, students and teachers at North Community High School are concerned about getting their kids home safe. At a meeting on Thursday, parents shared those concerns with top leaders from the city, the state, and the school district. And they were asked to not leave that auditorium without sharing steps that they're committed to taking to make it better.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Charges: 2 Minnesotans steal catalytic converters in New Jersey

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (FOX 9) - Two men from Minnesota are facing charges in New Jersey for allegedly stealing multiple catalytic converters from a neighborhood. The Toms River Police Department said Ravene Johns, 25, and Malik Williams, 21, both of Brooklyn Park, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, weapons offenses, criminal attempt and theft of property.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Minneapolis police chief nominee talks vision at public hearing

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man nominated to become the next Minneapolis police chief, Brian O'Hara, faced the public Wednesday as his nomination enters the final stages before approval. O’Hara most recently was deputy mayor in Newark, New Jersey. Before that, he was the public safety director in Newark and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

