Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol
Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Avanesyan: European Title Meant A Lot To Me; Crawford Opportunity Came, We Had To Take It
David Avanesyan has officially moved on to the next phase of his career. The streaking welterweight contender landed a premium opportunity to next face WBO titlist and pound-for-pound entrant Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The bout will take place on December 10, live on BLK Prime Pay-Per-View from CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown Omaha, Nebraska. The tradeoff is having to abandon a previously scheduled November 19 fight with Spain’s Jon Miguez, and with it the EBU (European Boxing Union) title he was due to defend for the sixth time.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Vasiliy Lomachenko, Jamaine Ortiz - Face To Face at Final Presser
Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and undefeated upstart Jamaine Ortiz renewed acquaintances Thursday in New York City. The one-time sparring partners will clash in the 12-round lightweight main event Saturday evening at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. This fight could propel the winner to a shot at undisputed champion Devin "The Dream" Haney. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Arely Mucino: Hurt For Me To Give Up My WBO Title, Put In A Lot Of Hard Work To Become Champ Again
The glass half-full view for Arely Mucino is that her first title fight in more than three years has arrived right on time. The former three-time flyweight titlist is confident of beginning her fourth reign this weekend. Mucino faces unbeaten IBF flyweight titlist Leonela Paola Yudica as part of a Golden Boy-promoted DAZN show this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez Aims To Face Ioka, Any World Champion at 115
Fernando Martinez would welcome title unification fights against any of the other boxers who hold 115-pound championships. The undefeated Martinez’s preference, though, is to face Japan’s Kazuto Ioka after making his next IBF junior bantamweight title defense, which could come against the IBF’s number one contender, the Philippines’ Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs). Ioka (29-2, 15 KOs), who owns the WBO junior bantamweight title, likely will need to beat WBA champ Joshua Franco (18-1-2, 8 KOs, 1 NC) in a unification fight December 31 in Tokyo for Martinez to secure that opportunity in 2023 (https://www.boxingscene.com/kazuto-ioka-joshua-franco-title-unification-bout-eyed-new-years-eve-japan--169642).
Boxing Scene
Alimkhanuly-Bentley Winner To Next Face Munguia In Mandatory Title Defense, Per WBO Ruling
Janibek Alimkhanuly has a clearer vision of what lies ahead with a win in his next fight. The reigning WBO middleweight titlist is set for his first defense, which will come against England’s Denzel Bentley atop a November 12 ESPN+ show from The Palms in Las Vegas. The bout has already come with the blessing of the WBO, who ruled on Thursday during its annual convention that the winner must next face mandatory challenger Jaime Munguia within 180 days.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr's Team Were Not Informed of Conor Benn's First Positive Test
Chris Eubank Jr’s team were not informed about Conor Benn’s first positive drugs test when he signed for their fight. Benn has revealed that he tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, a female fertility drug that boosts testosterone, weeks before a positive test for the same substance that scuppered his fight with Eubank.
Boxing Scene
Arizona Commission Clears Anderson Silva To Fight Jake Paul After Further Medical Testing
GLENDALE, Arizona – The Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission upheld its decision during a special meeting Thursday night to license Anderson Silva for his pay-per-view showdown with Jake Paul. The Arizona commission approved Silva’s license application last month for their fight Saturday night. The commission raised concerns regarding the...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
Boxing Scene
Demetrius Andrade Hopes For Caleb Plant Showdown In 2023
Caleb Plant mostly kept his lips sealed as Anthony Dirrell continued to hurl derogatory word after derogatory word in his direction. Stone faced in demeanor and fierce in his approach, Plant simply allowed his fists to do the talking. In front of a mostly jam-packed crowd in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center,...
Boxing Scene
Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire - Undercard Information
Rising cruiserweight Viddal Riley will face unbeaten cruiserweight prospect Ross McGuigan in his next fight on Saturday, November 12th. Riley (6-0, 3 KOs) made light work of Jone Volau back in June with a first round stoppage at Wembley Arena. And the 25-year-old returns to the AO Arena in Manchester,...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Gives Edge To Josh Taylor in Jack Catterall Rematch
Junior welterweight contender Regis Prograis feels Josh Taylor will make adjustments when he faces Jack Catterall in their rematch and gives him the slight edge to gain revenge. Taylor and Catterall have reportedly agreed to terms to face each other on February 4, almost 12 months on from their highly-controversial...
Boxing Scene
Teraji vs. Kyoguchi Adds to a Violent Tradition
One of the best fights of 2022 is just days away. Next Tuesday, arguably the two best Jr. flyweights in the world will lock horns in Saitama, Japan (ESPN+. 4:30 AM EST). 30-year old two-time WBC titlist Kenshiro Teraji (19-1, 11 KO) and 28-year old Ring Magazine/WBA titlist Hiroto Kyoguchi (16-0, 11 KO) has felt like a natural clash for a few years. A stunning upset of Teraji last September left the potential clash uncertain but correction was swift.
Boxing Scene
Katie Taylor-Karen Carabajal, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results
It’s not a dream fight in Ireland, but Katie Taylor can embrace this weekend as a different kind of homecoming. The two-division champ and reigning undisputed lightweight queen is set for her fourteenth overall defense of at least one lightweight title as she faces Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Both boxers made weight for their scheduled ten-round championship fight, which headlines a Matchroom Boxing-promoted DAZN show from OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Shields: Me & Katie Taylor Would Be Biggest Fight In Boxing, Not Just In Women's Boxing
Claressa Shields realizes that fights against British 154-pound champions Terri Harper or Natasha Jonas are more realistic, yet she hasn’t entirely given up on the showdown she wants most. “If Katie could ever get any bigger,” Shields told BoxingScene.com, “I think that’s the dream fight, me and Katie at...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Says He's Accepted Terms For Tank Davis Fight: 'We Gotta Get This B.S. Figured Out'
Ryan Garcia took to Twitter on Thursday to clear the air around negotiations for his potential tilt against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. On Monday, it was reported that both fighters had agreed to a framework for a January fight at a catchweight of 136 pounds but that the pay-per-view distributor between Showtime and DAZN remained a sticking point.
Boxing Scene
Jamaine Ortiz: I Always Viewed Myself Fighting Lomachenko, Being Top P4P One Day
The announcement last month of Jamaine Ortiz as Vasiliy Lomachenko’s next opponent probably surprised plenty of people. The 26-year-old Ortiz has long believed, however, that he would eventually earn the opportunity to prove himself against a three-division world champion he has admired for quite some time. The unbeaten Ortiz, of Worcester, Massachusetts, reflected on the potentially life-changing chance he’ll receive October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York during a recent interview with BoxingScene.com.
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia-Gonzalo Gaston Coria To Headline Nov. 19 DAZN Show In Guadalajara
Jaime Munguia is set for his middleweight return following a one-fight departure. The former WBO junior middleweight titlist not only returns to the 160-pound division but will also resume his role as one of the sport’s most active fighters. Tijuana’s Munguia will face Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria atop a November 19 DAZN show from Guadalajara, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Giovanni De Carolis Expects More Fireworks in Daniele Scardina Rematch
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, OPI Since 82 will stage the rematch between Giovanni De Carolis and Daniele Scardina, on Friday, the 27th of January, at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. At stake the WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title and the Italian pride. The first fight, which took place on the...
Boxing Scene
'Doctor Mike' Varshavsk: I'm Not Doing This To Gain Popularity, I Wanted To Challenge Myself
Nearly 11 years ago, boxing was Mikhail Varshavski’s savior as he looked to the sport to help him deal with the loss of his mother from leukemia. On Saturday, “Doctor Mike” takes to the ring for the first time as a professional to face UFC veteran Chris Avila on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard in Glendale, Arizona.
