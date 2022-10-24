ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Henry Ford Health in Detroit Expands Specialty Pharmacy Platform Across U.S.

By R.J. King
DromosPTM from Henry Ford Innovations, which helps finds financial assistance for costly prescriptions, enhanced monitoring, and emphasizing best practices, is now available nationwide. // Courtesy of DromosPTM

Henry Ford Innovations in Detroit, one of the nation’s leading health care innovation programs, has announced its specialty pharmacy software platform, DromosPTM, now serves pharmacies and patients across the country.

Developed and implemented by Henry Ford Health in 2013 to address an internal need, the platform quickly grew beyond Detroit and is now used by seven leading specialty pharmacies and health care systems from Massachusetts to Utah. Additionally, more systems are planning to adopt the platform in the coming months.

Signifying its progression in technology- and consumer-impacted healthcare, DromosPTM fills a long-existing gap in the specialty pharmacy industry by offering efficient patient-focused care and service.

Specialty pharmacies differ from traditional pharmacies by coordinating aspects of patient care and disease management. They deliver medications that demand special handling, storage, and distribution for often chronic and rare conditions.

This first-of-its-kind application solves several problems regularly seen in specialty pharmacy cases such as finding financial assistance for costly prescriptions, enhanced monitoring, and emphasizing best practices. For example, organizations are leveraging the platform by expanding their pharmacy capabilities within patient portals, allowing patients to easily request often-complicated prescription refills and transfers.

“We are proud to have leading health care organizations joining our DromosPTM network to transform lives through advanced patient therapy management,” says Lisa Prasad, chief innovation officer at Henry Ford Health and leader of Henry Ford Innovations (HFI). “These partnerships allow increased functionality and provide patients across the country a better experience and care.”

DromosPTM was designed and developed at Henry Ford Health’s specialty pharmacy, Pharmacy Advantage, which is supported by CarepathRx. At the time, Pharmacy Advantage team members recognized an opportunity to improve care administration and outcomes, resulting in the development of the platform and partnership with HFI for licensing and distribution.

“DromosPTM is helping the specialty pharmacy industry scale their businesses and improve both operational and clinical outcomes as their organizations continues to grow” says David Shepherd, president and CEO of Community Care Services. “By helping remove barriers from patients like cost and prior authorizations, DromosPTM has created positive patient outcomes already.”

Established in 2011 to develop and commercialize its intellectual assets, HFI has enacted more than 30 licensing agreements, representing over $100 million in future revenue. HFI remains committed to creating best-of-class partnering programs with early-stage and corporate collaborators and serving as a gateway to international healthcare companies.

To learn more about DromosPTM, visit dromosrx.com or call 888-376-6670.

Henry Ford Health provides a full continuum of services from primary and preventative care, to complex and specialty care, health insurance, a full suite of home health offerings, virtual care, pharmacy, eye care, and other health care retail.

It is one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers, recognized for clinical excellence in cancer care, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, and multi-organ transplants.

Consistently ranked among the top five NIH-funded institutions in Michigan, Henry Ford Health engages in more than 2,000 research projects annually. Equally committed to educating the next generation of health professionals, Henry Ford Health trains more than 4,000 medical students, residents and fellows every year across 50+ accredited programs.

With more than 33,000 team members, Henry Ford Health is also among Michigan’s largest and most diverse employers, including nearly 6,000 physicians and researchers from the Henry Ford Medical Group, Henry Ford Physician Network, and Jackson Health Network.

The health system operates more than 250 locations throughout Michigan, including five acute care hospitals, two destination facilities for complex cancer and orthopedics and sports medicine care, three behavioral health facilities, primary care, and urgent care centers.

