Tallahassee, FL

thefamuanonline.com

It’s game on at the Huntsman

The relatively new the Huntsman — it opened in late July — brings a unique experience to Tallahassee. Located on East Tennessee Street at the location previously held by Cypress, it’s a fresh take on an old building. Upon arrival, you are greeted by the valets, something...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Sharpton a student-athlete and a social media influencer

Balancing college life can be a struggle for many students. Nina Sharpton, a graduate community psychology student at Florida A&M University, is simultaneously learning how to balance being a student-athlete and a social media influencer. The Palm Beach County native played different sports growing up but ultimately chose volleyball. “I...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Football PRO

Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
THOMASVILLE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Terror of Tallahassee downright scary

Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Parking, Traffic Rules for Homecoming Parade, Football Game

Florida A&M University announced more than 355 groups and organizations have registered for the Homecoming parade. The parade begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of FAMU DRS on Wahnish Way, travels north and turns right on Robert & Trudie Perkins Way, then turns right on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, past Lee Hall and ends in front of the Perry-Paige building, just south of the SET. The route will be closed to non-parade traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
floridapolitics.com

Leon Democrats snub FDP Chair Manny Diaz, back Kristin Dozier in Tallahassee Mayor race

FDP Chair Diaz endorsed Dailey on Wednesday. The local Democratic party is supporting his opponent. In another sign of the fight within the Democratic Party over the Tallahassee Mayor’s race, the Leon County Democratic Party is formally endorsing Kristin Dozier, going against the preference of Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz, who is backing incumbent John Dailey.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

National Progressives Target Tallahassee, Dozier Embraces Endorsements from Extreme Groups

For years, local Tallahassee elections have avoided the influence of national progressive groups with extreme positions. Previously, these groups have focused on larger metro areas like Austin, Seattle, and Portland. However, during this election cycle Tallahassee voters are being targeted by groups that openly support the defund the police movement,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
FLORIDA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL

