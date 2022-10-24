Read full article on original website
2023 Edge Chamberlain Campbell reports a new offer from Florida State
St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood edge Chamberlain Campbell reports a new offer from Florida State on Thursday. Campbell shared that he was offered after a conversation with defensive coordinator and area recruiter Adam Fuller. The 6-foot-5.5, 210-pound edge rusher is set to visit FSU this upcoming weekend. FSU joins FAU, Miami,...
Scouting Report: Gators OL Commit Roderick Kearney
Analyzing the skill set of Florida Gators offensive line commit Roderick Kearney.
FAMU stadium upgrades completed in time for homecoming game
Standing tall for 65 years, Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium has a new look just in time for the 2022 homecoming game.
New Florida A&M Vice President, Director of Athletics arrives in Tallahassee
Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, FAMU's new Vice President and Director of Athletes, doesn't officially begin her new role until January, but she's already hit the ground running.
thefamuanonline.com
It’s game on at the Huntsman
The relatively new the Huntsman — it opened in late July — brings a unique experience to Tallahassee. Located on East Tennessee Street at the location previously held by Cypress, it’s a fresh take on an old building. Upon arrival, you are greeted by the valets, something...
thefamuanonline.com
Sharpton a student-athlete and a social media influencer
Balancing college life can be a struggle for many students. Nina Sharpton, a graduate community psychology student at Florida A&M University, is simultaneously learning how to balance being a student-athlete and a social media influencer. The Palm Beach County native played different sports growing up but ultimately chose volleyball. “I...
Thomasville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
thefamuanonline.com
Terror of Tallahassee downright scary
Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Parking, Traffic Rules for Homecoming Parade, Football Game
Florida A&M University announced more than 355 groups and organizations have registered for the Homecoming parade. The parade begins at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of FAMU DRS on Wahnish Way, travels north and turns right on Robert & Trudie Perkins Way, then turns right on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, past Lee Hall and ends in front of the Perry-Paige building, just south of the SET. The route will be closed to non-parade traffic from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
floridapolitics.com
Leon Democrats snub FDP Chair Manny Diaz, back Kristin Dozier in Tallahassee Mayor race
FDP Chair Diaz endorsed Dailey on Wednesday. The local Democratic party is supporting his opponent. In another sign of the fight within the Democratic Party over the Tallahassee Mayor’s race, the Leon County Democratic Party is formally endorsing Kristin Dozier, going against the preference of Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz, who is backing incumbent John Dailey.
tallahasseereports.com
National Progressives Target Tallahassee, Dozier Embraces Endorsements from Extreme Groups
For years, local Tallahassee elections have avoided the influence of national progressive groups with extreme positions. Previously, these groups have focused on larger metro areas like Austin, Seattle, and Portland. However, during this election cycle Tallahassee voters are being targeted by groups that openly support the defund the police movement,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee is the capital of Florida and home to Florida State University. Even though it’s constantly buzzing and full of activity, this city is also known for its open cityscape perfect for relaxing and unwinding. Part of that scene is a wide array of food gems scattered throughout the...
WCTV
Tallahassee leaders approve airport expansion, hear update on noise ordinances
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A busy night at city hall on Wednesday as the city commission opened their meeting honoring a legend in the Tallahassee broadcast community. Mayor John Dailey presented local radio host with 96.1 Jamz and the voice of Florida A&M University football and Marching 100, Joe Bullard, with a key to the city.
fox5atlanta.com
Mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots 'burned to a crisp' in south Georgia, officials say
BAKER COUNTY, Ga. - A mail truck potentially carrying absentee ballots in south Georgia caught fire on Monday. Photos shared by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office shows the Jeep fully engulfed in flames along a rural roadway about ten miles southwest of Albany. The mail carrier was not injured.
2 People Died, 1 Injured In A Car Crash In Decatur County (Bainbridge, GA)
Decatur County Officials responded to a car crash that claimed two lives and injured another. The crash happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 27 North. According to the police, the car was traveling at a high speed on the highway when it veered off the road. It struck a tree before catching fire.
WCTV
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
WCTV
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
