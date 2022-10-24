Read full article on original website
Related
rsvplive.ie
Ask Jennifer: Should I try and stop my son's new relationship?
A few months back, our really good couple friends of 18 years had an enormous windfall from an unexpected inheritance. It’s not lottery jackpot size but it’s huge, and big enough that neither of them needs ever work again if they choose. They’ve tried to keep it quiet...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income
A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Valerie Bertinelli Back In Divorce Court With Ex Tom Weeks After Reaching Settlement, Hires Private Judge
Valerie Bertinelli has gone back to court with her ex-husband Tom Vitale weeks after hashing out a settlement in their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bertinelli, 62, has informed the court she and her ex have hired a private judge to help them handle a couple of remaining matters.
Woman shares what early abortions actually look like
*Warning: Contains images some may find upsetting.*. The topic of abortion has been hotly discussed following Roe V Wade's overturning, and now one doctor has revealed what early stage abortions actually look like. When most of us think of pregnancy, we might imagine a small human in a person's womb...
NPR
Dear Life Kit: I cared for our dad. Now my greedy siblings want the inheritance
Need some really good advice? Look no further than Dear Life Kit. In each episode, we pose one of your most pressing questions to an expert. This question was answered by Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a social worker-turned-certified financial therapist, host of the Mind Money Balance podcast and author of the book The Financial Anxiety Solution. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Bride's Anger at Groom Defying Wedding Dress Code Criticized: 'Let It Go'
The bride said has struggled to get over it and it's all she sees "every time I look at our wedding photos."
Pregnant Woman Who Insisted to Eat Autistic Woman's Food Slammed
"Being pregnant isn't [a] free pass for anything you want. Manners and basic decency still [apply]," one user said.
Woman Moving City to Avoid Brother-in-Law Splits Views: 'In Love With Me'
She wrote: "I love my husband very much and I don't want to ruin our beautiful marriage."
intheknow.com
Mom compares how her son and daughter behave at the playground in hilarious TikTok
This TikTok mom compared how differently her son and daughter behave at the playground and the differences are hilarious!. Lucy (@isla_and_lucy) is a parent and TikToker who loves sharing videos of her adorable kids Isla and Harrison. While Isla and Harrison are only a few years apart in age, their personalities couldn’t be more different. Harrison, Lucy’s youngest, is a calm, thoughtful toddler, while his older sister, Isla, is an absolute ball of energy. Lucy put her kids’ different personalities on hilarious display in a recent video showing how differently they behave at the playground!
Mom Backed for Refusing To Become Guardian of Ex's Child: 'I Said No'
"You have no obligation to him after what he put you through," said one reply to the Reddit post.
‘Unfair’ Son Refuses to Help Parents Raise 'Destructive' Brother
Is it a child’s responsibility to help raise their siblings?. There is a saying that it takes a village to raise a child, and this is often representative of family members pitching in to help assist parents with their children.
‘Monster’ Woman Refuses to Be Legal Guardian of Father's 'Affair Baby'
Should blood-related family always show up for one another?. It's a reality that we go through life navigating different relationships and dynamics with others. That said, it's not uncommon for people to have stickier relationships with their parents.
Judge dismisses mother's wrongful death lawsuit that claimed TikTok was responsible when her daughter, 10, took part in the so-called Blackout Challenge which had popped up on her 'For You' page
A wrongful death lawsuit that claimed TikTok was responsible for the death of a 10-year-old who took part in a so-called 'blackout challenge' after seeing it on the app has been thrown out by a federal judge. Taiwanna Anderson found her daughter Nylah unconscious after she copied the 'blackout challenge'...
Man Applauded for 'Ruining' Brother's Life on Wedding Day
Amanda Craig, a licensed marriage and family therapist, told Newsweek "I don't know that keeping information ever protects."
intheknow.com
Boyfriend ‘refuses’ to share food with girlfriend: ‘Order your own’
A boyfriend is fed up with having to share food with his girlfriend. He asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. She has a habit of saying she doesn’t want any food, then asking for some immediately after. While at first, he thought it was cute, he’s over it now.
Mom Who Cracked Husband's Safe with Crowbar Backed Online: 'Had No Choice'
Commenters were shocked to learn how little access the mother of two had to her family's financial resources.
Mom Cancelling Trip After Husband Gives Tickets to Widowed Cousin Cheered
The mom realized that just two days before they were due to leave, her husband had booked the tickets for his cousin's kids, and not their own.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0