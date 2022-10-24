Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest four after pursuit in Perrysburg, on I-75 Thursday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing from the Walmart by Fremont Pike in Perrysburg Township and leading police on a chase Thursday, police said. The suspects are in jail and facing felony charges, with additional charges of theft pending, police said. According to Perrysburg...
13abc.com
Person hospitalized in shooting on Elmdale Court
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Toledo on Thursday. TPD says police responded to the 400 block of Elmdale Court in Toledo around 4:43 p.m. for a person shot call. Once police arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. An unknown male, who was also shot, fled the scene but was later located by police.
13abc.com
Highway pursuit ends in arrest of four after theft in Perrysburg Township
PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing several items from a local Walmart on Thursday. According to the Perrysburg Township Police Department, an on-duty officer spotted three people fleeing the Walmart located on Fremont Pike with several items. The officer immediately responded and tried...
Video of TPD officers hitting, arresting person raises questions of procedure
TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple Toledo police officers appear to repeatedly hit a man while making an arrest in a video posted online. The man who recorded the incident on his phone, David Partin, said it happened the night of Oct. 24 on the corner of Navarre Avenue and Raymer Bouelvard in east Toledo.
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
Man accused of domestic violence threatens to shoot officers, still on the run
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police units responded to Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday night on a domestic violence call after a woman accused the father of her children of assaulting her. According to Toledo police...
Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
Woman tied to Facebook live murder to be released on bond
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman who is one of six people charged in a conspiracy plot that resulted in the slaying of a man live on Facebook to settle an online beef is being released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Martita Bonner waived her preliminary examination...
sent-trib.com
Guilty plea in Wood County murder cold case
The 40-year-old murder of a Toledo woman in Wood County has been resolved with a guilty plea. Kenneth Holmes, 68, was convicted of murder by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, 30. Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson made the announcement on Friday.
Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.
Attorney for Travis Lewton enters insanity plea to murder charges
TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo man accused of killing his mother and setting her body on fire pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The attorney for Travis Lewton filed the plea Tuesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Lewton, 31, was arrested Oct. 1 after police discovered the body of his mother, Nancy Lewton, in the 1800 block of Wildwood Road.
Shots fired at occupied vehicle, residence in south Toledo Wednesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police responded to Brysen Avenue in south Toledo Wednesday night after multiple reports of shots fired came in. According to a Toledo police report, a 24-year-old woman was driving on...
13abc.com
TPS: No weapons found at Bowsher, lockdown lifted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials have lifted Friday’s lockdown at Bowsher High School and said everyone is safe. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, Bowsher went on a level III lockdown after reports a student had a gun. The district said Toledo Police and the TPS Department of Public Safety performed a sweep of the school and did not find a weapon.
q95fm.net
Detroit Man Sentenced To 15-Years For Involvement In Drug Ring
A man out of Detroit was recently sentenced to 15-years in prison for his involvement in a drug ring operating out of Johnson and Magoffin counties. 30-year-old Jayshawn Robinson was sentenced to 185-months in prison on Friday. Robinson had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of...
Wayne County man jailed, charged with firing shots across Sumpter Road and resisting police
Carl Londa Phelps III, 55, of Van Buren Township, was arraigned in 34th District Court Tuesday on one count of Discharge of a Firearm in or at a Building, one count of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, and two counts of Felony Firearm.
huroninsider.com
16-year-old allegedly found with firearm, marijuana
SANDUSKY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Sunday morning after he was allegedly found with a firearm and marijuana on him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police observed the juvenile walking on Fulton Street past curfew at 2:51AM. The report states that the 16-year-old told police that he was walking home from a friend’s house.
Double homicide suspect in custody after police chase in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A police chase in Detroit ends with a homicide suspect in custody nearly weeks after the alleged killing.At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Detroit Police Department said officers with the Tactical Service Section (TSS) were tracking a suspect wanted in connection with two violent homicides that happened on Oct. 7 in Detroit. TSS located the individual in the vehicle also wanted in connection with the homicide. Officers initiated a traffic stop near Plymouth and Evergreen roads, but DPD Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said the suspect fled. The vehicle drove through Stoepel Park on the city's west side. The...
‘You’re a crazy, sick monster’: Boothe guilty, to spend life in prison
LIMA — After about two hours and thirty minutes of deliberation, a jury found a man guilty of murdering a woman and burying her body at Martin Luther King Park. The man will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. Melvin Boothe, 31, is convicted of aggravated...
Armed man surrenders to police peacefully after late-night standoff in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A standoff between police and an armed man in the woods in Monroe County ended peacefully Tuesday night, with the man surrendering to authorities. At 10:15 p.m. Oct. 25, deputies were on their way to a home in the 4000 block of Walnut Drive in Whiteford Township to interview a man regarding an ongoing criminal investigation when dispatch notified them the man may be armed and ready to harm himself, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Man in ski mask allegedly robs south Toledo convenience store Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. An unknown suspect robbed the Stop & Go convenience store on Arlington Avenue Tuesday night, according to a report from Toledo police. According to the clerk, a man wearing a...
