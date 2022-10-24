Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
Baker Mayfield weighs in on potential trade from Panthers
Could Baker Mayfield be traded for the second time in less than a year? While the outcome does not seem likely, it is plausible enough that the Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked about it on Thursday. Mayfield was firm when asked if he would want a trade away from the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at ‘Center’ of Trade Calls
Jerry Jeudy is set to log his 34th career NFL appearance Sunday against the Jaguars in London. And it might be his last with the team that made him a 2020 first-round draft choice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported the Broncos wide receiver "has been the center of calls"...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tom Brady’s Bucs Lose vs. Ravens; Falcons Playing For NFC South Lead
OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Ready to Deal With Christian McCaffrey Conundrum Again
Christian McCaffrey has perhaps spent more time on Californian football fields than some Los Angeles Rams. That's certainly not meant to be a jab at the Rams' practice and preparation, as the defending Super Bowl champions are coming off their bye week, leaving them more likely to be found in the gym rather than the turf. McCaffrey, one of the newest San Francisco 49ers, is likely eagerly anticipating the Bay Area's own bye week to build some stability in a new setting, having recently come over in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals ‘The Standard’ - And His Only ‘Care’
Dak Prescott was, for some, in a no-win situation against the Lions at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Some wanted huge yards and multiple touchdowns, while others were more conservative - maybe even more reasonable - in what they anticipated. But the man himself doesn't care if his game isn't aesthetically...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sam Mustipher Works to Keep His Distance from Bench
Center Sam Mustipher was anything but happy as he stood on the sidelines at the start of Monday night's Bears win over New England. You might say he was fuming. Usually the one to initiate plays by snapping the ball, his long-anticipated benching occurred when Lucas Patrick had been moved to center from guard.
Raleigh News & Observer
Colts Declare Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye Out, Shaquille Leonard Will Play vs. Commanders
On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that the team has ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will play...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Draft Profile: Kenny Logan Jr., Safety, Kansas Jayhawks
View the original article to see embedded media. Logan was a three-star recruit from Pedro Menendez High School in St. Augustine, Fla., in the class of 2019. He was the No. 722 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite board and No. 673 for On3.com. Logan was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. As a high school senior, he rushed for 1,202 yards with 18 touchdowns. Per MaxPreps, Logan left high school with 3,823 all-purpose yards, including 2,284 rushing yards and 1,075 receiving yards. He totaled 56 tackles and two interceptions as a senior. Logan intercepted a career-high five passes as a sophomore. He also participated in varsity basketball and track and field. His brother (Brandon James) played college football for Florida. Logan chose Kansas over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Miami, Minnesota, and UCF. Logan was a 2020 All-Big 12 honorable mention as a kick returner. The Associated Press and Big 12 coaches honored him with a 2021 Second-Team All-Big 12 selection as a safety.
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Questionable for Sunday vs. Texans
View the original article to see embedded media. The Titans have a chance to extend their winning streak to five games and maintain their lead in the AFC South this weekend against the Texans, but they may have to do without Ryan Tannehill behind center. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel announced...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Listed As Questionable
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars appear optimistic they could get wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew back this weekend against the Denver Broncos, but it doesn't look like they are out of the woods yet. Agnew was listed as questionable to play Sunday with a knee...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears and Cowboys Ticket Prices Continue Dropping
View the original article to see embedded media. Even a convincing win over the New England Patriots did little to make Bears tickets more difficult to come by for this week's game in Dallas. Whether it's because the Cowboys' own offense is struggling or the Bears are viewed as a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Commanders vs. Colts Week 8: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines
Three games is a winning streak and the Washington Commanders are on the cusp of one. The Commanders will look to make it three wins in a row when they go on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Taylor Heinicke made his first start of the season...
Raleigh News & Observer
RECAP: Buccaneers melt down in 27-22 loss to Ravens
A promising first half for the Buccaneers quickly faded away as deja vu set in and the team reverted back to their 2022 mean, allowing the Baltimore Ravens to do as they pleased on offense. It didn't help that Tampa Bay could establish zero consistency on offense over the final three quarters. The Buccaneers drop to 3-5, after their 5th loss in 6 games, losing 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens at home.
Raleigh News & Observer
Final Vikings-Cardinals Injury Report: James Conner, Rodney Hudson Out
The final injury report for Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game has been released, and Minnesota remains extremely healthy. The only player on the injury report for Kevin O'Connell's team is backup defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who missed Friday's practice with an illness. The Cardinals are less fortunate. They will once again be...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
WATCH: Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker scores first run of 2022 World Series with solo homer
The 2022 World Series got started on Friday night, with the Philadelphia Phillies representing the National League and the Houston
Comments / 0