Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
Michael Rasmussen to have hearing with Department of Player Safety
The Detroit Red Wings might be missing one of their big forwards for a little while, as Michael Rasmussen will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety today. The meeting stems from a collision between the Red Wings forward and Boston Bruins forward David Krejci, where Rasmussen’s stick came down on the side of Krejci’s head.
Canucks acquire disgruntled defenseman from Hurricanes
The Vancouver Canucks just got their first win of their season Thursday night, and their front office remains busy. After acquiring Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins, the team completed another trade. As first reported by ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, (with additional details from The Athletic’s Thomas Drance), the Canucks acquired...
Ottawa senators extend Mark Kastelic
Hard work pays off. That’s the lesson to be taken from today’s announcement by the Ottawa Senators that Mark Kastelic has signed a two-year extension. The deal will carry an average annual value of $835K, paying the young forward $800K in 2023-24 and $870K in 2024-25. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion released a statement:
Canucks place D (concussion) Travis Dermott on LTIR, D Riley Stillman on IR
The Vancouver Canucks are still chasing their first win of their season, and now it looks like that chase has been made more difficult. The team has announced that defenseman Travis Dermott has been placed on long-term injured reserve, while defenseman Riley Stillman, who the team recently acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks, has been placed on injured reserve.
New York Rangers agree to terms with Ben Harpur
The New York Rangers are adding a little defensive depth, agreeing to terms with Ben Harpur after his solid showing in the minor leagues. Harpur had been playing with the Hartford Wolf Pack on a PTO but will convert that into a one-year NHL contract. If the team wants him to remain in the AHL, he’ll have to clear waivers today.
Report: Senators not expected to pursue offensive help despite Josh Norris injury
The Ottawa Senators got bad news yesterday when head coach D.J. Smith told the media that he was not confident that Josh Norris, a crucial top-six center in his lineup, would return to the ice this season. This unfortunate development has led many to wonder whether the Senators, led by GM Pierre Dorion, would pursue immediate upgrades to fill the hole left in their lineup by Norris’ absence. Veteran forward Derick Brassard is currently occupying Norris’ old slot in the lineup, and seeing as the Senators have hopes of contending in the Atlantic division, so they may want to upgrade on Brassard, who had 19 points in 46 games last season.
Canucks place Curtis Lazar, Brock Boeser on IR
The nightmare season for the Vancouver Canucks continues, this time with two regular forwards headed to injured reserve. Curtis Lazar and Brock Boeser have been moved to IR, with the team recalling William Lockwood and Sheldon Dries in their place. Boeser was listed as out day-to-day on Monday, so his...
Senators' Artem Zub out with upper-body injury
One of the most underrated parts of the Ottawa Senators rebuild might be the acquisition of Artem Zub, an undrafted defenseman out of the KHL. After signing in 2020, Zub has become one of the team’s most reliable players at any position, even at times ahead of Thomas Chabot (at least in the defensive end).
Flyers claim former Islanders top prospect off waivers
The Philadelphia Flyers claimed Kieffer Bellows off waivers from the New York Islanders, giving the team a new young forward to add to the lineup. Bellows has played in just a single game so far this season. After making sure they added quite a bit of toughness in the offseason,...
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun suffers injury setback
After Jakob Chychrun made it very clear that he wants a trade away from the Arizona Coyotes and to a contending organization, many believed he would quickly be dealt. That still hasn’t happened, and part of it is because of the injury he’s currently recovering from. Elliotte Friedman...
Sabres unlikely to trade for disgruntled Hurricanes defesneman?
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams was clear this week that the team might make a move to add some defensive depth in the wake of injuries to Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju. The executive said it wouldn’t be a big move though, striking some of the top names off the speculation board. One that remained was Ethan Bear given his situation with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Kraken sign former second-round pick Christopher Gibson to one-year deal
With so many injuries to their goaltenders, the Seattle Kraken have converted one of their minor league contracts into an NHL deal. Christopher Gibson, who had been playing with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, has signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $750K. Seattle is without Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger, leaving...
Capitals loan young defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to AHL
The Hershey Bears are getting a little boost for the next few games, as Alexander Alexeyev has been assigned there on a long-term injury conditioning loan by the Washington Capitals. That means Alexeyev can play a handful of games without having to clear waivers as he continues to work his way back from offseason shoulder surgery.
Stars assign Jacob Peterson, recall Matej Blumel
The Dallas Stars had one more chance to send Jacob Peterson to the minor leagues before he would need to pass waivers, so they took it. The team has assigned Peterson to the AHL’s Texas Stars and recalled Matej Blumel, who is off to an outstanding start in North America. Had Peterson played one more NHL game, he would have been waiver-eligible.
