Plainview, TX

KCBD

LPD releases update on North Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metro Unit of the Lubbock Police Department released an update on the North Lubbock shooting that occurred on Friday, October 21. Following a number of concerned messages from the community, Metro wrote, “At this time, we want to alleviate any fear or concern by the public in reference to this case. We can confirm this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public in regard to this case. It does however remain under investigation.”
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man accused of firing gun at 2 in a bar, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Frederick Toby Ramos, 30, was arrested Thursday morning after shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her friend at The Office Bar, a police report from the Lubbock Police Department said. According to the police report, two off-duty peace officers from Floydada were working security and helped detain...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a rollover in South Lubbock County. Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 10 a.m. near 132nd and CR 2300. Injuries are unknown at this time. Avoid the area if possible. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock man Detained by Security After Firing gun at two People

A Lubbock man was arrested for shooting at two people in a local bar parking lot. KAMC news reported that 30-year-old Frederick Toby Ramos drove his vehicle up to two women in the parking lot of The Office Bar on October 27. Ramos invited the two women to a party to which they declined and insisted they were heading to one of the women's homes. One of the women turned out to be the ex-girlfriend of Ramos accompanied by her friend.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Family, community mourning after loss of mother, two sons killed in South Lubbock shooting and arson

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock family and community have been working to rebuild after a family was found dead following a shooting and arson. Felipe Madrid, 18, and his brother Andres Madrid, 15 were identified by the Lubbock Police Department along with their mother Angelica Vasquez, 46 and Williams Boyles, 48 as the individuals found […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two-vehicle crash reported on 19th and Detroit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 19th and Detroit Avenue involving a grey truck, a passenger car, and an SUV. LPD received the call just after 4 p.m. LFR arrived on the scene at 4:08 p.m. Traffic has been impacted as the westbound lanes of 19th have been closed off while emergency responders work the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man with history of ‘assaultive behavior’ arrested after SWAT standoff, court documents say

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested after engaging in a standoff with the Lubbock Police Department SWAT team in the 2100 block of 99th Street on Wednesday morning, according to official court records. According to a probable cause affidavit, Michael Solveson, 44, of Clovis, threatened the victim with a pistol after the victim tried to […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred just after 5 p.m. According to LPD, responders have had to shut down a number of eastbound lanes on the Loop between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue, causing traffic to be severely impacted.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus that occurred just after 5 p.m. According to LPD, responders have had to shut down eastbound lanes on the Loop between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue and are diverting motorists to the Slide Road exit.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Emergency crews respond to major crash west of Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a major crash on US 62/82, just west of Wolfforth before FM 1585. DPS, Wolfforth police and West Carlisle crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway near CR 1300 around 1:15 p.m. DPS officials say one of the cars traveling southwest lost control and crossed into the center median striking the other vehicle.
WOLFFORTH, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: Second Levelland animal control officer, Jon Corder, dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland released a statement following the passing of John Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer involved in the October 13 crash that took the life of Crystal Goforth. “Two City of Levelland Animal Control officers were involved in a vehicle accident Thursday,...
LEVELLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Littlefield PD issues zero-tolerance for unlicensed drivers after fatal crash death of teen

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Police Department said Thursday that it initiated a zero-tolerance policy for unlicensed drivers following the death of an unlicensed driver on his way to school. “If your child is detained for operating a motor vehicle without a license or operating a motor vehicle outside of listed restrictions, your child will […]
LITTLEFIELD, TX
kurv.com

Tragic Discovery Inside House Following Fire

Four people are dead in a West Texas house fire. The flames erupted early Wednesday morning in Lubbock, and quickly engulfed the home. The original call for help warned police that there were gun shots. Investigators have not confirmed if there is a connection between the shooting and the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX

