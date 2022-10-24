ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Monika Kiczuk, 29, 49 Walsh St. Flr. 2, New Britain, third-degree larceny, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – second offense, ill opn mv under 14-140 suspension. George Herbert Johnson, 37, 111 Clinic Dr. Apt. 100, New Britain, second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace. Shelby M. Prendergast, 30,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Man's death in Southington ruled homicide

SOUTHINGTON – A man’s death originally thought to be related to a car accident in Southington on Thursday has been ruled a homicide. Police in the afternoon hours said the autopsy on Jose Principe, 28, of Waterbury, showed that he died of a gunshot wound to the torso.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

John S. Manning

John S. Manning, 83, of Kensington, and Shelter Harbor, RI, passed away peacefully with family members on Oct. 21, 2022. He was the devoted husband of Brenda (Argosy) Manning, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. They had met ice skating as teenagers at New Britain's Walnut Hill Park.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Cadillac Ranch will host a benefit concert for the Bristol Police Department Friday

BRISTOL – Cadillac Ranch will host a benefit concert for the Bristol Police Department this Friday in the wake of two local officers being killed in the line of duty. The concert, which will feature country singer-songwriter Jordan Oaks, will begin at 6 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 28 at the restaurant at 45 Jude Lane in Southington. Ticket sales will support the Bristol Police Department.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Nilda (Garcia) Rose

Nilda (Garcia) Rose, 79, of Naples, FL. and previously a long time resident of Plainville, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 22, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Bronx, NY on Jan. 28, 1943 to the late Nicolas and Emelia Garcia, she moved to Connecticut at an early age. She attended Plainville public schools and graduated from Plainville High School in 1961. While raising two sons, she worked at several employers prior to her retirement in 1986 as a Dept. Manager and employee of more than 20 years at Critikon Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Company in Southington.
NAPLES, FL
New Britain Herald

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone returning to downtown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District is hosting its annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone this Monday. On Halloween night from 4:30-7:30 p.m. downtown New Britain will once again be filled with trick-or-treaters dressed up in their favorite costumes. “Our community is excited to have this event back...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Wheeler's Family Health Center in New Britain celebrates expansion

NEW BRITAIN – Wheeler’s Family Health & Wellness Center in New Britain hosted an open house following the finishing of third floor renovations. “We’re trying to expand our children’s behavioral health program here so we’re just kind of putting it out there that we’re here because this program is new for New Britain,” said Heather Arduini, director of behavioral health, Wheeler. “And since we expanded into the new building we just want our kids and the parents to get engaged.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain falls 2-0 to Stratford on Senior Night

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls’ soccer team (7-7) hosted the Stratford Red Devils (2-12-1) on Senior Night in a non-conference affair. The Red Devils were able to spoil New Britain’s festivities, notching the only two goals of the game in the first half which kept the Lady Canes chasing all night.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention will be next month's beneficiary of Stop & Shop bag program

NEW BRITAIN – Stop & Shop has selected the Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention, Inc. as a beneficiary of its Community Bag Program for the month of November. The organization was selected by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 1309 Corbin Avenue in New Britain. For every $2.50 reusable Community Bag that is purchased at this location during November, Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention will receive a $1 donation, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Area veterans helping spread word of upcoming Boxes to Boots events

BERLIN - Veterans in town are helping to spread the word about several upcoming events Boxes to Boots is hosting. Volunteers with the Berlin-based non-profit organization include many retired heroes, helping out to ensure current members of the U.S. Armed Forces are well taken care of. B2B President Kristen Gauvin...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Michael Jackson tribute artist performing at Trinity-on-Main

NEW BRITAIN – Michael Jackson Tribute Artist Joby Rogers will be returning to Trinity-On-Main for a show this Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. “Joby Rogers’ stunning resemblance to Jackson combined with the intricate step-for-step choreography performed by the most talented backup dancers in the industry,” jobyasmichael.com touts.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

