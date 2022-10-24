Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
No charges filed directly related to Southington homicide; suspect with 'possible connection' free from custody
SOUTHINGTON – No charges have been filed directly related to a homicide in Southington early Thursday, while a man with a possible connection remains free from custody after being arrested on a firearm charge. The death of Waterbury resident Jose Principe was ruled a homicide Thursday afternoon after he...
New Britain Herald
Southington man who owns, operates tow truck companies in Bristol, Plainville pleads not guilty to insurance fraud
A man who owns and manages tow truck companies in Bristol and Plainville has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he committed insurance fraud by appropriating tens of thousands of dollars in overcharges. Christopher Pio, 52, of 68 Brightwood Lane, Southington, has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Monika Kiczuk, 29, 49 Walsh St. Flr. 2, New Britain, third-degree larceny, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – second offense, ill opn mv under 14-140 suspension. George Herbert Johnson, 37, 111 Clinic Dr. Apt. 100, New Britain, second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace. Shelby M. Prendergast, 30,...
New Britain Herald
Man's death in Southington ruled homicide
SOUTHINGTON – A man’s death originally thought to be related to a car accident in Southington on Thursday has been ruled a homicide. Police in the afternoon hours said the autopsy on Jose Principe, 28, of Waterbury, showed that he died of a gunshot wound to the torso.
New Britain Herald
Southington man gets three years in prison for assaulting police, stealing towed car from police holding area
A Southington man has been sentenced to three years in prison for arrests over multiple years in which court records say he assaulted police or tried to on multiple occasions and broke his car out of a holding area where police had it towed. Jeffrey Bowman, 24, received the sentence...
New Britain Herald
Subcommittee to be formed to decide on permanent memorial for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL – It has never been a question if the two fallen officers killed earlier this month – the first killed in the line of duty in Bristol since 1944 – will have a memorial in the city to honor their memory. That has always been certain....
New Britain Herald
Bristol police chief looking to hire as many as 20 new officers as department, community continue to grieve loss of fallen officers
BRISTOL – Bristol police Chief Brian Gould is calling on certified police officers to step up and put their name into the hat for the potential 20 officers the department is looking to hire. Gould’s request comes on the heels of the police department and the community as a...
New Britain Herald
Community could hit $1 million mark in donations for families of fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL – The story of two Bristol police officers being savagely gunned down earlier this month has touched the hearts of those wealthy enough to make a five-figure donation just as much as it has for someone down to their last dollar. The outpouring of support from those not...
New Britain Herald
John S. Manning
John S. Manning, 83, of Kensington, and Shelter Harbor, RI, passed away peacefully with family members on Oct. 21, 2022. He was the devoted husband of Brenda (Argosy) Manning, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. They had met ice skating as teenagers at New Britain's Walnut Hill Park.
New Britain Herald
Cadillac Ranch will host a benefit concert for the Bristol Police Department Friday
BRISTOL – Cadillac Ranch will host a benefit concert for the Bristol Police Department this Friday in the wake of two local officers being killed in the line of duty. The concert, which will feature country singer-songwriter Jordan Oaks, will begin at 6 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 28 at the restaurant at 45 Jude Lane in Southington. Ticket sales will support the Bristol Police Department.
New Britain Herald
Nilda (Garcia) Rose
Nilda (Garcia) Rose, 79, of Naples, FL. and previously a long time resident of Plainville, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 22, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Bronx, NY on Jan. 28, 1943 to the late Nicolas and Emelia Garcia, she moved to Connecticut at an early age. She attended Plainville public schools and graduated from Plainville High School in 1961. While raising two sons, she worked at several employers prior to her retirement in 1986 as a Dept. Manager and employee of more than 20 years at Critikon Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Company in Southington.
New Britain Herald
Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone returning to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District is hosting its annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone this Monday. On Halloween night from 4:30-7:30 p.m. downtown New Britain will once again be filled with trick-or-treaters dressed up in their favorite costumes. “Our community is excited to have this event back...
New Britain Herald
'Little Monsters Bash' happening Saturday at New Britain Senior Center
NEW BRITAIN – There will be fun for kids at the Senior Center this weekend. New Britain Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is throwing a “Little Monsters Bash” at the New Britain Senior Center, 55 Pearl St., this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The event...
New Britain Herald
Wheeler's Family Health Center in New Britain celebrates expansion
NEW BRITAIN – Wheeler’s Family Health & Wellness Center in New Britain hosted an open house following the finishing of third floor renovations. “We’re trying to expand our children’s behavioral health program here so we’re just kind of putting it out there that we’re here because this program is new for New Britain,” said Heather Arduini, director of behavioral health, Wheeler. “And since we expanded into the new building we just want our kids and the parents to get engaged.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain Industrial Museum unveiling rare bit of American Western culture during upcoming event
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Industrial Museum has acquired a rare bit of American Western culture that was locally produced and will be officially unveiled Wednesday at the museum. At 5:30 pm all are welcomed to experience the unveiling of this addition to NBIM’s collection. “The item...
New Britain Herald
New Britain honors retiring State Rep William Petit for years of service
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart honored State Rep. Dr. William Petit for his years of service during the City’s Common Council meeting this week. Petit, who has served the 22nd House District representing New Britain and Plainville since 2016, is retiring from elective office this year. “As...
New Britain Herald
New Britain falls 2-0 to Stratford on Senior Night
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls’ soccer team (7-7) hosted the Stratford Red Devils (2-12-1) on Senior Night in a non-conference affair. The Red Devils were able to spoil New Britain’s festivities, notching the only two goals of the game in the first half which kept the Lady Canes chasing all night.
New Britain Herald
Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention will be next month's beneficiary of Stop & Shop bag program
NEW BRITAIN – Stop & Shop has selected the Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention, Inc. as a beneficiary of its Community Bag Program for the month of November. The organization was selected by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 1309 Corbin Avenue in New Britain. For every $2.50 reusable Community Bag that is purchased at this location during November, Greater New Britain Teen Pregnancy Prevention will receive a $1 donation, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
New Britain Herald
Area veterans helping spread word of upcoming Boxes to Boots events
BERLIN - Veterans in town are helping to spread the word about several upcoming events Boxes to Boots is hosting. Volunteers with the Berlin-based non-profit organization include many retired heroes, helping out to ensure current members of the U.S. Armed Forces are well taken care of. B2B President Kristen Gauvin...
New Britain Herald
Michael Jackson tribute artist performing at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Michael Jackson Tribute Artist Joby Rogers will be returning to Trinity-On-Main for a show this Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. “Joby Rogers’ stunning resemblance to Jackson combined with the intricate step-for-step choreography performed by the most talented backup dancers in the industry,” jobyasmichael.com touts.
