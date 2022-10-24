Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Miami vs. Virginia match-up breakdown and prediction
Can the Miami Hurricanes rebound from a rough 45-21 loss to Duke last week?. That's a question that will be answered during a road trip to the University of Virginia on Saturday in a 12:30 kickoff. The game will be televised on Bally Sports. Virginia (3-4, 1-3) is coming off...
UNC-Pitt Countdown to Kickoff: Don't Look Now
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Whether fleeting glance or full-on inspection or anywhere on the scale in between, there’s no denying the favorable numbers that have accumulated in the North Carolina football team’s corner, even without playing a game. Don’t look now — or do — but there’s...
Postgame Podcast: NC State rallies to defeat Virginia Tech, 22-21
After struggling mightily for nearly three quarters and falling behind 21-3 to Virginia Tech at home, NC State (6-2, 2-2 ACC) rallied to score three touchdowns in nine minutes, and secured a 22-21 win. True freshman quarterback MJ Morris came off the bench and led the way offensively, completing 20-of-29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game
North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
247Sports
Former N.C. A&T basketball team member Kwagi Heath takes over the GHOE tailgate
We like to keep the Aggies posted on former North Carolina A&T State University and today we have a special treat. N.C. A&T's Kwagi Heath was once a member of the North Carolina A&T Aggie basketball program but now he's all over the playing field - including Truist Stadium. A former marketing major who is making the department proud.
Wake Forest Football 2022 Opponent Film Room: Louisville Edition
Louisville week is always a fun one, depending on your definition of fun. In a very nice way, it's a team that never has truthfully been the model of inconsistency in the.
Lively the latest Blue Devil named to preseason award watch lists
Ranked as the top player in the recruiting class of 2022, former five star big man Dereck Lively continued to parade of elite prospects to Durham following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Before enrolling at Duke this summer, Lively had to end a high profile recruiting process that included...
247Sports
56K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0