Charlottesville, VA

UNC-Pitt Countdown to Kickoff: Don't Look Now

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Whether fleeting glance or full-on inspection or anywhere on the scale in between, there’s no denying the favorable numbers that have accumulated in the North Carolina football team’s corner, even without playing a game. Don’t look now — or do — but there’s...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Postgame Podcast: NC State rallies to defeat Virginia Tech, 22-21

After struggling mightily for nearly three quarters and falling behind 21-3 to Virginia Tech at home, NC State (6-2, 2-2 ACC) rallied to score three touchdowns in nine minutes, and secured a 22-21 win. True freshman quarterback MJ Morris came off the bench and led the way offensively, completing 20-of-29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game

North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Former N.C. A&T basketball team member Kwagi Heath takes over the GHOE tailgate

We like to keep the Aggies posted on former North Carolina A&T State University and today we have a special treat. N.C. A&T's Kwagi Heath was once a member of the North Carolina A&T Aggie basketball program but now he's all over the playing field - including Truist Stadium. A former marketing major who is making the department proud.
GREENSBORO, NC
