SBLive's California Top 25 football rankings: Third straight win vaults Sierra Canyon to No. 15

It's getting late in the season. Playoffs are right around the corner. California's elite are firming up positions.

The top eight teams rolled opponents by a cumulative score of 411-35 with three shutouts. None of the eight gave up more than a touchdown.

The big shakeup came at previous No. 8 Chaminade-Los Angeles, which got drilled 45-14 by previous No. 17 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, which entered with four losses, albeit to tough competition.

The Trailblazers appear to be peaking.

In Northern California, No. 7 Serra, No. 9 Folsom, No. 13 Pittsburg and No. 25 St. Mary's-Stockton also breezed, by combined scores of 191-41.

The hardest teams to access are the ones getting beat by the two juggernauts: National No. 1 Mater Dei defeated No. 11 Santa Margarita 52-7 and No. 10 Orange Lutheran got beat 48-7 by national No. 4 St. John Bosco 48-7.

More news around the Golden State:

* Long Beach Poly remained a solid No. 4 while vaulting to the top of the all-time winningest programs in California history. With a 56-0 win over Compton, the Jackrabbits won their 807th game in school history , breaking a tie with Bakersfield, which lost Thursday to Ridgeview-Bakersfield 46-43.

* The best game of the week perhaps was the big battle of the High Desert at Apple Valley, which dropped a 41-27 humdinger of a game to No. 21 Oak Hills-Hesperia. See coverage

* The event of the week was at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the 87th East LA Classic, where Garfield beat Roosevelt 16-8 . The Black Eyed Peas performed at halftime before about 45,000 fans.

Many who were at the LA Coliseum on Friday called it the best high school sporting event they've ever witnessed. Photo: Heston Quan.

* The most shocking score of the week occurred in Fresno, where the Central Section's No. 1 ranked team Clovis West was beat 45-0 by a talented Central-Fresno team that has finally found its groove.

* The team that continues to impress and rise up the rankings is San Diego Section's No. 1 team and No. 14 in the state, Carlsbad, which rolled to an Avocado League title with a 35-0 win over a solid La Costa Canyon squad . Five-star junior quarterback Julian Sayin continues to impress as do the rest of the Lancers.

SBLive's California Top 25 football rankings (records through Oct. 22)

1. Mater Dei-Santa Ana (9-0 record)

Last week rank: No. 1

Last week result: Beat Santa Margarita 52-7

Next game: Friday vs. Servite at Cerritos College

2. St. John Bosco-Bellflower (8-1)

Last week rank: No. 2

Last week result: Beat Orange Lutheran 48-7

Next game: Friday vs. Santa Margarita

3. Centennial-Corona (8-1)

Last week rank: No. 3

Last week result: Beat Murrieta Valley 50-7

Next game: Thursday vs. Norco

4. Long Beach Poly (9-0)

Last week rank: No. 4

Last week result: Beat Compton 56-0

Next game: Friday vs. Long Beach Jordan at Veterans Stadium

5. Los Alamitos (7-2)

Last week rank: No. 5

Last week result: Beat Huntington Beach 48-7

Next game: Thursday vs. Fountain Valley at Veterans Stadium

6. Mission Viejo (8-1)

Last week rank: No. 6

Last week result: Beat Tesoro 71-0

Next game: Friday vs. Capistrano Valley



7. Serra-San Mateo (7-0)

Last week rank: No. 7

Last week result: Beat Valley Christian-San Jose 36-7

Next game: Friday at St. Ignatius-San Francisco



Serra's Jabari Mann (5) continues to lead the undefeated Padres. Photo: Dennis Lee.

8. Edison-Huntington Beach (7-1)

Last week rank: No. 9

Last week result: Beat Fountain Valley 50-0

Next game: Friday at Corona del Mar

9. Folsom (8-1)

Last week rank: No. 10

Last week result: Beat Granite Bay 55-27

Next game: Thursday vs. Rocklin

10. Orange Lutheran (6-3)

Last week rank: No. 11

Last week result: Lost to St. John Bosco 48-7

Next game: Friday vs. JSerra at Orange Coast College

11. Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita (6-3)

Last week rank: No. 12

Last week result: Lost to Mater Dei 52-7

Next game: Friday at St. John Bosco



12. Inglewood (9-0)

Last week rank: No. 13

Last week result: Beat Beverly Hills 49-0

Next game: Friday vs. Morningside at El Camino College

13. Pittsburg (7-1)

Last week rank: No. 14

Last week result: Beat Freedom-Oakley 62-0

Next game: Friday at Antioch

14. Carlsbad (8-1)

Last week rank: No. 16

Last week result: Beat La Costa Canyon 35-0

Next game: Thursday vs. Vista

Carlsbad junior quarterback Julian Sayin completed 14 of 20 for 200 yards and got 80 yards rushing and three scores by Mason Walsh in Friday's win over La Costa Canyon. Photo: Steven Silva.

15. Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (5-4)

Last week rank: No. 17

Last week result: Beat Chaminade 49-14

Next game: Friday at Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks

16. Chaminade-West Hills (8-1)

Last week rank: No. 8

Last week result: Lost to Sierra Canyon 49-14

Next game: Friday vs. Serra-Gardena

17. JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano (4-5)

Last week rank: No. 15

Last week result: Beat Servite 24-0

Next game: Friday vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College

18. Serra-Gardena (5-4)

Last week rank: No. 18

L ast week result: Beat Alemany 28-12

Next game: Friday at Chaminade

19. Warren-Downey (8-1)

Last week rank: No. 19

Last week result: Beat La Mirada 37-8

Next game: Friday at Dominguez

20. Bishop Amat-La Puente (6-3)

Last week rank: No. 20

Last week result: Beat Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 42-21

Next game: Friday vs. Alemany

21. Oak Hills-Hesperia (9-0)

Last week rank: No. 21

Last week result: Beat Apple Valley 41-27

Next game: Friday at Sultana

Oak Hills and Apple Valley shook hands before Friday's High Desert showdown, but not after. Photo: Lance Smith.

22. Cajon-San Bernardino (8-1)

Last week rank: No. 22

Last week result: Beat Beaumont 38-7

Next game: Thursday vs. East Valley-Redlands

23. Citrus Valley-Redlands (7-2)

Last week rank: No. 23

Last week result: Beat Yucaipa 45-7

Next game: Friday vs. Redlands



24. Rancho Cucamonga (7-2)

Last week rank: NR

Last week result: Beat Damien 42-13

Next game: Friday vs. Upland

25. St. Mary's-Stockton (9-0)

Last week rank: No. 25

Last week result: Beat Tokay 38-7

Next game: Friday vs. Lincoln-Stockton

On the bubble: Apple Valley (7-2), Cypress (9-0), De La Salle-Concord 5-3, West Ranch-Valencia (10-0), Yorba Linda (9-0).