ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Pilot makes emergency landing on SC city street, hits power lines. Here’s what we know

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWGNE_0ikeTDZD00

The pilot of a small plane landed on a highway not far from downtown Spartanburg Sunday night after having engine trouble.

According to a Spartanburg Police incident report, the plane ended up in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts on John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

The pilot was identified as Vadim Shapkovskiy.

The single-engine plane took off from Greenville Spartanburg International Airport. The landing was reported just after 5 p.m.

The plane clipped some power lines on the way down but no one was injured. Four people were on board.

The pilot told Officer Mills of Spartanburg Police that the plane was at approximately 1,200 feet when he heard a boom, then saw he was losing power.

The plane, built in 1969, is registered to A1 Aviation of Lewis, Delaware.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 88 follow-up

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 88 has had a makeover since we last saw it. Also known as Old Greenville Highway, it runs about 17 miles from Easley to Pendleton. We covered the road in Aug. 2021 when it was riddled with potholes. Stanley Childress says the axel...
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Vintage airplane show at downtown Airport in Greenville

A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Highlighting a food truck serving up...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on Durbin Road near Park Road. Troopers said a 2002 BMW was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a toddler passed away after a driver lost control of a vehicle. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Wednesday at around 7:53 a.m. on Finley Road near Anderson Highway. Troopers said a 60-year-old...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5. Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
10K+
Followers
494
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy