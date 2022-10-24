Pilot makes emergency landing on SC city street, hits power lines. Here’s what we know

The pilot of a small plane landed on a highway not far from downtown Spartanburg Sunday night after having engine trouble.

According to a Spartanburg Police incident report, the plane ended up in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts on John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

The pilot was identified as Vadim Shapkovskiy.

The single-engine plane took off from Greenville Spartanburg International Airport. The landing was reported just after 5 p.m.

The plane clipped some power lines on the way down but no one was injured. Four people were on board.

The pilot told Officer Mills of Spartanburg Police that the plane was at approximately 1,200 feet when he heard a boom, then saw he was losing power.

The plane, built in 1969, is registered to A1 Aviation of Lewis, Delaware.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.