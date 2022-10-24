The Titans Beat the Colts for the Second Time This Season and Take Control of the AFC South

Final Score:

Titans- 19

Colts- 10

After losing their first 2 games of the year, the Titans (4-2) have now won 4 games in a row after taking down division foe Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1).

The only touchdown scored for Tennessee came by way of an interception return from Andrew Adams which was his first career pick-six. Kicker Randy Bullock scored the rest of the team’s points ending the day perfectly with 4 field goals.

The Titans’ defense played spectacularly, only giving up 10 points in the second half. David Long Jr. intercepted a pass as well. Matt Ryan was sacked 3 times by Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, and Bud Dupree. There was also a fumble recovered by Amani Hooker in the 4th quarter.

Derrick Henry carried the ball 30 times for 128 yards. This brings the Titans’ record to 25-3 all-time when he passes the 100-yard mark in a game.

Houston (1-4-1) will host the Titans next Sunday at 3:05 PM. This is another key division game for Mike Vrabel’s team.

