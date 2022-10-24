Read full article on original website
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
'Lot of police': Woman shot and killed in Hillside Park next to preschool in Durham
Durham Police say one woman is dead after being found in a park overnight.
counton2.com
$25K reward offered for information on North Carolina double murder, Gov. Cooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of a man and a woman in Halifax County. Anyone who gives information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible can receive up to...
Man facing first-degree murder charge in Durham shooting
Officers arrested 35-year-old Lamin Amie Njie for the murder of Julie Lindsey that happened Thursday morning on South Roxboro Street.
North Carolina mass shooting targeted memorial service gathering, 6 wounded: police
A large gathering of at least 100 people had come together in the downtown area after a memorial service when the shots rang out, chief Ford told CBS 17.
20-year-old clerk charged after selling alcohol to driver who later crashed in Johnston County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A 20-year-old store clerk has been charged after authorities say they sold alcohol to another 20-year-old who crashed their vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Nashwan Abdulraqeb Ali, 20, from Clayton, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age. According...
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
'Dedicated, Compassionate' N.C. Nurse Allegedly Stabbed to Death at Work by Psychiatric Patient
James Gomes has been charged with murder and currently being held without bond A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a nurse to death at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, N.C., according to multiple reports. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Durham Police responded to a call at the non-profit behavioral health care agency and discovered Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner June Onkundi had been stabbed, according to WRAL. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. James Gomes was...
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 North Carolina killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
cbs17
Juveniles jumped man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, stole firearm, Zebulon police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
Can you help solve a cold case? Durham police share key clue with community
Demeico Sowell Jr. was killed on the day before Thanksgiving. While driving his cousins back to their house, he was shot, lost control of his car and crashed it into a tree on Liberty Street. The out-of-control vehicle struck five people, including a child.
Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on I-885 in North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A semi-truck crash closed part of I-885 in Durham early Wednesday, according to police. This happened just after midnight Wednesday on I-885 near US highway 70 and exit 10. Police said the truck driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail, and multiple signs before the 18-wheeler went into a ditch. According […]
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
Man left with serious injuries after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Police say the shooting took place at The Village at Washington Terrace apartments on June Lane.
cbs17
Police seize 120+ counterfeit THC candies from 4 stores in Roxboro
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police made a “sweet” bust as part of an operation to seize illegal candies found in some Roxboro stores. At first glance, it looks like the real thing. Candy or treats that you would pick up at any store. “21st century counterfeiters are...
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
New cameras help Roanoke Rapids police make arrest in U-Haul theft
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Police in Roanoke Rapids say automated license plate reading cameras are helping them solve crimes, including an arrest made this week for a stolen U-Haul truck. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are...
New lawsuit filed in ongoing Varsity Cheer scandal
The sexual abuse scandal surrounding Varsity Cheer has now expanded up to North Carolina. New lawsuits have been filed after another victim came forward today regarding the ongoing Varsity Spirit Abuse Scandal.
17-year-old charged in Orange County makes court appearance
Family members of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were in court for the hearing.
Man shot multiple times in parking lot of Burlington Cracker Barrel, woman arrested, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made following a shooting outside of a Cracker Barrel in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. FOX8 is told there was a dispute in the parking lot at the Cracker Barrel on 850 Huffman Mill Road between two adults who knew each other. […]
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
Comments / 8