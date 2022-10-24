ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Jennifer: Should I try and stop my son's new relationship?

A few months back, our really good couple friends of 18 years had an enormous windfall from an unexpected inheritance. It’s not lottery jackpot size but it’s huge, and big enough that neither of them needs ever work again if they choose. They’ve tried to keep it quiet...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income

A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
"I wanted no part in the deception" Mother evicts daughter's boyfriend's son to avoid being accused of a minor abduction

It is the worst possible scenario for a parent to face. You find out that your daughter has fallen head over heels in love with her new boyfriend, but you believe that he is not a good match for her. After meeting him, despite your best efforts, you find that you simply cannot warm up to him. You have a strong desire to disbelieve her, but she insists that he is a decent human being.However, his actions indicate the complete opposite.
Dad Refuses to Financially Support Daughter of Ex-Wife

Should an ex-spouse ever provide monetary support for a child that isn’t theirs?. Divorce is tough, upsetting, and incredibly difficult for all parties involved. This isn’t just the case for the couple that chooses to separate, but also for the children who are mixed up in the traumatic situation.
Woman Doesn’t Get an Invite to the Baby Shower for the Baby She’s Carrying

64% of expectant mothers have a baby shower, and 72% of those people have multiple baby showers to cater to different groups of family and friends. This provides the mom-to-be with the opportunity to celebrate with all the special people in her life and stock up on all the necessities they need for the new baby without breaking the bank. It's usually a time of joy and excitement but that wasn't the case for one woman. U/LorenaCosta2005 took to the internet to post about the shower for her baby that she didn't get an invite to.
Woman devastated when daughter-in-law refuses to allow her to take care of her son's tomato seedlings

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was younger, my grandmother would often tell me stories about her daughter-in-law, whom she hated. From the way my grandmother talked about her, there was no love lost between them. The two women butted heads on almost everything, and my grandmother frequently felt left out and excluded from her own son's life.
Woman Dumps Dinner on Floor After Boyfriend Calls Her Slur and Tries to Excuse It as a TikTok Trend

A young woman recently took to Reddit about dumping her boyfriend's dinner on the floor after he called her a gendered slur and then tried to excuse it as just a TikTok trend. The woman relates in her post: "I made pasta and a chunky sauce with meatballs and veggies. I told him dinner was ready and he goes 'what's for dinner tonight, B*TCH'... With like a lot of emphasis on the last word."
This Mom-to-Be Is Refusing to Follow Her Husband's Family Naming Tradition, & Reddit Doesn't Blame Her

As a first-time parent, one of the most exciting aspects of having a child is choosing their name — unless, like this pregnant mother of twin boys, an outdated family naming tradition is causing waves. Taking to Reddit to explain her situation, a new mom-to-be shared that her husband’s family strictly follows a naming tradition in which “all the first men in the family have the same name and surname,” but she’s refusing to continue the pattern with her twin boys — for several valid reasons. She laid out the specifics of the tradition for context, writing, “My husband’s grandfather was...
