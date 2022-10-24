Read full article on original website
Related
New Ghost Dog Pokémon Revealed for Scarlet & Violet
The Pokémon Company has revealed a brand new Pokémon set to debut in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — Greavard.
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get
Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Mastery Challenges Explained
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Weapons Mastery Challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Predator-Ranked Apex Legends Players Caught Boosting
A set of Apex Legends players at the top of the game's ranking system have been caught boosting and teaming in Ranked to rake in Ranked Points and leaderboard position. Although banned according to Apex Legends' Ranked rules, boosting and teaming are both fairly difficult to detect as they don't require the use of external software, and often don't require much in the way of interacting with other players who could report them in progress. Boosters and teamers will queue for the same matches and farm kills using Mobile Respawn Beacons, which are otherwise legitimate items, so automated detection systems frequently fall short.
How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge
Overwatch's popular Halloween event is making its debut in Overwatch 2 this week. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns now known as Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a challenge called Witches Brew which has had some players stumped. Here is a quick guide on how to complete Overwatch 2's Witches Brew challenge.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
Top 5 Settings to Make Your Aim Better in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has long been touted as perhaps the shooter in the genre with the highest skill ceiling thanks to its emphasis on tracking likely being the most you'll see out there. As such, if your settings are off, it can be pretty tough to not only clutch 1v1 gunfights...
How to Download Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Demo
Players can download Resident Evil Village Gold edition through their consoles store and through Steam on PC.
How to Check Your SBMM in Apex Legends
Wondering how to check your skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Apex Legends? We've got you covered. Just like with most competitive shooters these days, Apex Legends does indeed use SBMM to try and pair players up of a similar skill in lobbies. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering if there's a way to ensure that the system is putting them in the right lobbies as it should.
Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Not Working: How to Fix
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, but some players have run into some problems with the game's Vault Edition. It's been a long journey, but we've finally made it to the full release of Modern Warfare 2. After multiple betas and early access periods, players all over can now dive into the campaign and multiplayer. Those who purchased the game's Vault Edition, a pricey $100 option that came complete with a Battle Pass, 50 tier skips, unique Operators and more for PlayStation, have logged in only to find that some of their promised content is missing.
Apex Legends Catalyst Abilities Listed
With Catalyst set to make her in-game debut as part of Apex Legends: Eclipse, we've detailed all of this newest Legend's abilities. Catalyst, or Tressa Crystal Smith, Apex Legends' newest defensive Legend, making a mark on the battlefield with her control over ferrofluid. Respawn gave fans a quick glimpse at her abilities and voice lines in action with a brand new trailer, showing off her control of the mystical black ferrofluid.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Modes: Full List
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just days away from its full release, and Activision have listed all modes coming to the multiplayer at launch. Despite campaign early access having been live for a few days already, many are looking forward to the game's upcoming multiplayer. With that comes the anticipation of the launch features, including the many modes players will be able to dive into. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer offers two distinct mode categories at launch, which are based on the type of map they are being played on.
Origin Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to completing the Pokemon GO Raid for the Origin Forme Giratina
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam $26 Halloween Terror Kiriko Bundle
With the start of the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror, fans have been looking forward to getting their hands on some spooky cosmetics. But their price points have been the scariest shock of them all. Yesterday, Blizzard kicked off the Halloween Terror event in Overwatch 2. From Oct. 25 until Nov....
Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players can pre-load multiplayer mode when pre-ordering the game. From pre-loading times to availability on consoles, here's everything you need to know about pre-loading Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Load Availability on Consoles and PC. After pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2...
Sleeper Cold War Gun Dominates in Warzone
With the end fast approaching for the original Warzone, many players have been taking a look at some often-forgotten guns available to use before the arrival of Warzone 2. While not every gun will be able to compete with the more meta-friendly weapons players have been using in Warzone, there are a few worth checking out. While the weapon does not boast a huge pick rate, the RPD was originally one of the top guns players would choose before the arrival of the meta-dominant Vanguard weapons. For players looking to try the RPD but don't know what loadout to take, we've got you covered.
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
Pokémon GO Map Update Explained
For the first time in three years, new updates are coming to the map in Pokémon GO.
Pokémon GO Zorua Bug Disrupts Shuppet Spotlight Hour
Bugged Zorua appeared in surprise encounters tied to Shuppet Spotlight Hour on Tuesday.
Three Unreleased Battlefield 2042 Vault Weapons Seemingly Leaked
It appears three unreleased Vault Weapons coming soon to Battlefield 2042 All-Out Warfare have been discovered in the game's files after the release of Update 2.2.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0