Spokane, WA

9 people escape house fire in east Spokane

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine people, including five children, safely escaped a house fire in east Spokane early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home near E. Marshall Ave and N. Napa St just after 8 a.m.

Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the home but they have not yet identified the cause of the fire.

