‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow sells ‘Chateau Dubrow’ mansion for $55M

Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, have reportedly sold their 14-bedroom California mansion for a staggering $55 million.

“With two kids at college, we’ve been thinking about our next move,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star told Entertainment Tonight.

“We just bought a cool penthouse in LA and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!”

The couple’s former Newport Beach estate, dubbed “Chateau Dubrow,” features ocean views, seven bathrooms and a 24-seat movie theater.

Listing agent and “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” star Josh Altman told the outlet that the closing marks Orange County’s largest sale of the year.

The 22,0000 square-foot home, which Heather and the “Botched” star bought six years ago, was not up for sale. It was reportedly snatched up by a mystery buyer out of the blue.

Heather and Terry have since purchased a penthouse in Century City, Calif., sold to them by “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae El Moussa.

The spanning estate was the highest sale in Orange County this year. Heather Dubrow/Youtube

“JUST CLOSED MY BIGGEST DEAL TO DATE- The Cavalli Penthouse, CENTURY CITY | 2 BEDS | 4.5 BATHS | 5,254 SQ FT,” the Netflix star wrote via Instagram last week.

“Me, @heatherdubrow and @drdubrow looked for about 7 months for places and we looked at every single building between Century City and West Hollywood and they fell in love this stunning penthouse!!”

She added, “It’s a huge penthouse with unobstructed views- it took us about 4 1/2 months to negotiate the deal but ended up settling on a great price that both sides were very happy with.”

The penthouse has sprawling views overlooking the Pacific Ocean and an elevator that opens into a private lobby.

The couple recently purchased a new penthouse from “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae El Moussa.

The property also features two large bedrooms, luxurious baths, massive walk-in custom closets, a private sauna, two additional private terraces and a separate office with a library.

Other amenities include a concierge, gated security, a pool and jacuzzi with private cabanas, a fitness studio, a movie theater, a business center and valet parking.