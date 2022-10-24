ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow sells ‘Chateau Dubrow’ mansion for $55M

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
 4 days ago

Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, have reportedly sold their 14-bedroom California mansion for a staggering $55 million.

“With two kids at college, we’ve been thinking about our next move,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star told Entertainment Tonight.

“We just bought a cool penthouse in LA and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SsQk9_0ikeSJkw00
Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow have reportedly sold their California mansion for a whopping $55 million.

The couple’s former Newport Beach estate, dubbed “Chateau Dubrow,” features ocean views, seven bathrooms and a 24-seat movie theater.

Listing agent and “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” star Josh Altman told the outlet that the closing marks Orange County’s largest sale of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NfqKS_0ikeSJkw00
The home was nicknamed “Chateau Dubrow.”

The 22,0000 square-foot home, which Heather and the “Botched” star bought six years ago, was not up for sale. It was reportedly snatched up by a mystery buyer out of the blue.

Heather and Terry have since purchased a penthouse in Century City, Calif., sold to them by “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae El Moussa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGdhy_0ikeSJkw00
The spanning estate was the highest sale in Orange County this year. Heather Dubrow/Youtube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jca9Q_0ikeSJkw00
The spanning estate was the highest sale in Orange County this year. Heather Dubrow/Youtube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hs9kZ_0ikeSJkw00
The spanning estate was the highest sale in Orange County this year. Heather Dubrow/Youtube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHdW9_0ikeSJkw00
The spanning estate was the highest sale in Orange County this year. Heather Dubrow/Youtube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZmxu_0ikeSJkw00
The spanning estate was the highest sale in Orange County this year. Heather Dubrow/Youtube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hXBy_0ikeSJkw00
The spanning estate was the highest sale in Orange County this year. Heather Dubrow/Youtube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajU90_0ikeSJkw00
The spanning estate was the highest sale in Orange County this year. Heather Dubrow/Youtube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICiyP_0ikeSJkw00
The spanning estate was the highest sale in Orange County this year. Heather Dubrow/Youtube

“JUST CLOSED MY BIGGEST DEAL TO DATE- The Cavalli Penthouse, CENTURY CITY | 2 BEDS | 4.5 BATHS | 5,254 SQ FT,” the Netflix star wrote via Instagram last week.

“Me, @heatherdubrow and @drdubrow looked for about 7 months for places and we looked at every single building between Century City and West Hollywood and they fell in love this stunning penthouse!!”

She added, “It’s a huge penthouse with unobstructed views- it took us about 4 1/2 months to negotiate the deal but ended up settling on a great price that both sides were very happy with.”

The penthouse has sprawling views overlooking the Pacific Ocean and an elevator that opens into a private lobby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1pLg_0ikeSJkw00
The couple recently purchased a new penthouse from “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae El Moussa.

The property also features two large bedrooms, luxurious baths, massive walk-in custom closets, a private sauna, two additional private terraces and a separate office with a library.

Other amenities include a concierge, gated security, a pool and jacuzzi with private cabanas, a fitness studio, a movie theater, a business center and valet parking.

