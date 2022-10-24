Read full article on original website
Marie Wilkinson
4d ago
I don't care I am voting all Republican. The democrats have gotten out of hand,and I dislike the Republicans,but they are the lesser of two evils.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Exclusive: Arkansas Governor Candidate Chris Jones Talks Fragile Democracy and Beating An Inaccessible Adversary
When Chris Jones, the Democratic candidate for Arkansas governor, was 8 years old, his father, a preacher, took him on an unforgettable trip. “Early on, my dad took me from my hometown to Little Rock and I met then-Gov. Bill Clinton,” Jones tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I was fascinated by...
KATV
Democratic nominee for Arkansas auditor arrested for felony terroristic threatening
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Eleven days before Election Day, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas auditor was arrested for felony terroristic threatening. According to the Little Rock police, Diamond Arnold-Johnson had a warrant out for her arrest and was taken into custody Friday morning. Johnson, 32, is being held at...
Arkansas Democratic auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
ualrpublicradio.org
History of Arkansas ballot initiatives explores 50%, 60% threshold of Issue 2
Voters are casting ballots for and against Issue 2, which would raise the threshold for passage of proposed constitutional amendments and citizen-led initiated acts from 50% to 60%. Issue 2, which was proposed by the Arkansas General Assembly, would require the 60% threshold for legislative-referred or citizen-initiated proposed constitutional amendments...
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
More Arkansans sign up to be poll watchers this election cycle
ARKANSAS, USA — It's been an all-hands-on-deck effort at polling locations across the state working to make sure everyone’s voice is heard— but there aren't just poll workers, there are watchers as well. “A poll watcher is actually there on behalf of a candidate or a, or...
Arkansas voting officials are certain that voting machines are completely secure
Arkansas voting officials are adamant that voting machines being used for elections this year are secure.
KNOE TV8
Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigns for Governor in El Dorado
EL DORADO, AR. (KNOE) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned for Governor of Arkansas in El Dorado on October 26. Sanders served as White House Press Secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017-2019. She says one of her top priorities is eliminating the state income tax. “It is making sure that...
kasu.org
Poll: Arkansas Voters suggest a mixed bag for Issues 1, 2 and 3
A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll shows about one-quarter of voters are still undecided on three amendment proposals to be considered this fall. In the latest survey of 974 likely Arkansas voters, which was conducted Oct. 17-18, 2022, Issue 1 has an 11-point lead, Issue 2 is a dead-heat, and Issue 3 is slightly opposed by just three points.
Water investigations said to test Biden racial equity pledge
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal investigations into public spending on the failing water system in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital city are a test of President Joe Biden’s commitment to racial equity, one of his congressional allies told hundreds of people at a town hall meeting hosted by the NAACP.
Here's how your votes are counted in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The elections of 2020 and 2000 threw an incredible amount of attention on what can be a tedious process— and that's counting ballots. In 2020, Pulaski County upgraded its equipment to make things easier and more accurate. Already, thousands of Arkansans have cast their...
uatrav.com
UA community prepares to participate in gubernatorial election
As Gov. Asa Hutchinson nears the completion of his second and final term in office, Arkansas voters are heading to the polls starting this week to elect their 47th governor. Election Day is Nov. 8, but early voting began Monday at polling places around the state, including Bud Walton Arena. Three notable candidates have emerged in the race for Arkansas governor.
Oklahoma man sentenced for actions during U.S. Capitol insurrection
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection to overthrow the 2020 presidential Electoral College vote-counting process.
KHBS
Study: Arkansas one of the hardest states to vote in
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Early voting is underway in the midterm election — a new study says Arkansas is actually one of the hardest states to vote in. A recent non-partisan academic study released by Northern Illinois University places Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in ease of voting and one of the study’s authors says that’s for numerous reasons.
KHBS
2022 State of NWA Region Report expected Thursday
The 2022 State of Northwest Arkansas Region report will be released Thursday. The report has been published every year since 2011. It compares Northwest Arkansas's growth to other regions that are similar, like Austin, Texas, and Des Moines, Iowa. The Northwest Arkansas Council partners with the Walton College of Business...
kasu.org
Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained
There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates
On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years.
Arkansas Jan. 6 insurrection defendant Peter Stager remains jailed after Oct. 24 hearing, speedy trial waved
A Conway man charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection has a court appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon.
actionnews5.com
Before You Vote: What to know about Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot amendment
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Early voting has begun in Arkansas and will end the day before the Nov. 8 election. One of the more hot-topic items of discussion on the statewide ballot is the question of whether or not the Natural State will have a recreational marijuana program. If...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives
The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
Comments / 2