Arkansas State

Marie Wilkinson
4d ago

I don't care I am voting all Republican. The democrats have gotten out of hand,and I dislike the Republicans,but they are the lesser of two evils.

ualrpublicradio.org

History of Arkansas ballot initiatives explores 50%, 60% threshold of Issue 2

Voters are casting ballots for and against Issue 2, which would raise the threshold for passage of proposed constitutional amendments and citizen-led initiated acts from 50% to 60%. Issue 2, which was proposed by the Arkansas General Assembly, would require the 60% threshold for legislative-referred or citizen-initiated proposed constitutional amendments...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district

Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November.  Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNOE TV8

Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigns for Governor in El Dorado

EL DORADO, AR. (KNOE) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned for Governor of Arkansas in El Dorado on October 26. Sanders served as White House Press Secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017-2019. She says one of her top priorities is eliminating the state income tax. “It is making sure that...
EL DORADO, AR
kasu.org

Poll: Arkansas Voters suggest a mixed bag for Issues 1, 2 and 3

A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll shows about one-quarter of voters are still undecided on three amendment proposals to be considered this fall. In the latest survey of 974 likely Arkansas voters, which was conducted Oct. 17-18, 2022, Issue 1 has an 11-point lead, Issue 2 is a dead-heat, and Issue 3 is slightly opposed by just three points.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Here's how your votes are counted in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The elections of 2020 and 2000 threw an incredible amount of attention on what can be a tedious process— and that's counting ballots. In 2020, Pulaski County upgraded its equipment to make things easier and more accurate. Already, thousands of Arkansans have cast their...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
uatrav.com

UA community prepares to participate in gubernatorial election

As Gov. Asa Hutchinson nears the completion of his second and final term in office, Arkansas voters are heading to the polls starting this week to elect their 47th governor. Election Day is Nov. 8, but early voting began Monday at polling places around the state, including Bud Walton Arena. Three notable candidates have emerged in the race for Arkansas governor.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Study: Arkansas one of the hardest states to vote in

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Early voting is underway in the midterm election — a new study says Arkansas is actually one of the hardest states to vote in. A recent non-partisan academic study released by Northern Illinois University places Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in ease of voting and one of the study’s authors says that’s for numerous reasons.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

2022 State of NWA Region Report expected Thursday

The 2022 State of Northwest Arkansas Region report will be released Thursday. The report has been published every year since 2011. It compares Northwest Arkansas's growth to other regions that are similar, like Austin, Texas, and Des Moines, Iowa. The Northwest Arkansas Council partners with the Walton College of Business...
IOWA STATE
kasu.org

Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained

There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas DHS preparing for new community-based health initiatives

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is preparing to roll out new public health services as part of ARHOME, the state’s Medicaid expansion program. DHS officials say they soon expect to receive approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for their Life360 HOME initiative to provide more services to populations most at risk of negative health outcomes.
ARKANSAS STATE

