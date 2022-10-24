Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe, 11, rock matching braids and curls

Mariah Carey and her daughter, Monroe, wore coordinating outfits and hairstyles for a Saturday night out together. mariahcarey/Instagram

Mariah Carey has a mini Mimi.

The pop star, 53, stepped out with her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, for a fun night on the town together over the weekend — and the pair made sure to coordinate their outfits down to their hair accessories.

The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer took to social media to share their mother/daughter outing, with both wearing black outfits and curly hairstyles with braids at the front and tiny butterfly clips in a series of sweet snaps.

“Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!!” Carey wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of herself looking proudly at Monroe as they stood outside a limo bus.

In the photo, the “Butterfly” singer wears a belted black mini and jewel-trimmed black heels while her daughter sports a sequin miniskirt, shiny black jacket and sheer knee-high socks with black Converse high-tops.

The duo posed on the street for a mother/daughter snap.

The chart-topper added #Thehairtales and two of her signature butterfly emojis and two double heart emojis to her Twitter post.

Carey also shared two pictures from the night on Instagram, including one of them standing in a closet surrounded by racks of clothing and the caption “Roe Roe Diva!…And MImi!!”

The fashion-loving pair rocked coordinating ensembles for the evening.

In another snapshot, which she captioned, “My 🦋💎” the two pose on a city street with the “Fantasy” singer wearing dark shades despite the late hour.

This isn’t the first time the duo has gone matchy-matchy, like when they rocked coordinating black motorcycle jackets at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards or twinning silky pajamas for Christmas 2020.

Monroe even made her modeling debut while portraying Carey in the 1980s for an OshKosh B’Gosh commercial.

Exes Cannon and Carey twinned with their twins for the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. AFP via Getty Images

Carey wished the twins a happy 11th birthday in April with this sweet Instagram photo. mariahcarey/Instagram

The trio visited Cedar Point amusement park last month. mariahcarey/Instagram

The proud mom held her newborn twins in 2011. mariahcarey/Instagram

While the preteen also shares her mom’s gorgeous hair, Carey didn’t grow up with the same experience of having a knowledgeable stylist.

She recently spoke about the struggles of styling her natural locks on Meghan Markle’s podcast, “Archetypes,” saying that as a child with a white mother and black father, “nobody knew how to” properly do it.

Carey welcomed Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan — whose nicknames are “Roc” and “Roe” — with her ex-husband Nick Cannon in 2011.

Monroe and mommy twinned in PJs for Christmas 2020, with Morocco rocking a coordinating pair sans flowers.

While the “Drumline” star has famously gone on to father quite a few more kids in the process, welcoming his 10th child in September, the twins are Carey’s only children.

The couple divorced in 2016 but remain friendly co-parents, with the actor telling People that Roe was “a lot like her mom: loves to sing, loves to dress up. It’s a lot of fun.”