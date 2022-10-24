ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three dead including teen and suspect in shooting at St. Louis high school, police say

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A gunman opened fire on a St. Louis high school before being struck and killed by responding officers, Missouri police say.

The shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School occurred around 10:10 a.m. ET, according to St. Louis Interim Police Commissioner Michael Sack.

Officers arrived within minutes of the shooting and “ran to the gunfire,” Sack said during a news conference . Police found the suspect armed with a “long gun” and officers exchanged shots with him. The suspect was fatally shot.

“The officers arrived quickly, made entry with no hesitation. Went directly to the sound of gunfire, which is the expectation, not only to the department but to the community as well,” Sack said.

A woman died after being taken to a hospital and a teenage girl was pronounced dead inside the school, the interim police commissioner said.

St. Louis school shooting victims: A ‘great teacher’ and a ‘joyful, wonderful’ teen

Seven more people were injured. Injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries.

“This is a heartbreaking day for all of us,” Sack said. “While on paper we may have nine victims... we have hundreds of others.”

Officials said the “quick action” from officers likely “saved lives.”

Police have not identified the shooter, who was said to be around 20 years old.

The school was secure as of 11:45 a.m. ET, police said.

Some students and teachers initially believed the shooting was a drill, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

I heard one big one , and then there were so many I stopped counting,” 16-year-old Ja’Miah Hampton told the publication. “I’m confused why people are so cruel.”

Dakota Willard, a 14-year-old who attends the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bio science inside the CVPA building, called what he saw “traumatizing,” according to the Post-Dispatch.

Adrianne Bolden told KSDK he heard glass shattering from gunshots as he, his classmates and their teacher moved lockers over their classroom doors so the gunman could not enter the room. The students escaped the classroom by jumping out of the window, Bolden said.

KTVI reported that children were seen running from the school, and officers could be seen helping them scale fences and buildings.

St. Louis, Missouri leaders react to school shooting

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke at a news conference Monday, saying “our children shouldn’t have to experience this.”

“They shouldn’t have to go through active shooter drills in case something happens,” she said. “And unfortunately that happened today.”

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley called the news of Monday’s shooting “devastating.”

“I’m grateful for the swift response of local law enforcement,” he said in a Twitter post. “My office is in contact with local authorities and we stand ready to offer all assistance possible.”

“Thank you to law enforcement who quickly responded,” Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt said in a tweet, calling the shooting “tragic.”

Gov. Mike Parson said his office has been briefed on the shooting. He applauded officers for their quick response.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families of this morning’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis,” he said.

White House responds to St. Louis shooting

At a press briefing with reporters, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the shooting should prompt the Senate to act on renewing a ban on assault weapons that expired in 2004. Initial reports indicate that an assault weapon was not used in the St. Louis shooting.

Jean-Pierre said the administration’s “hearts go out to everyone impacted by today’s senseless violence.”

“In the wake of Newtown, Parkland, Buffalo, Uvalde, and countless other shootings in communities across the country, we need additional action to stop the scourge of gun violence,” Jean-Pierre added. “Every day the Senate fails to send assault weapons ban to the president’s desk, or waits to take other commonsense actions, is a day too late for families and communities impacted by gun violence.”

McClatchy reporter Michael Wilner contributed to this report.

The Kansas City Star

