Penn State subscriber mailbag: All eyes on the Lions’ secondary and offensive line against Ohio State, more
It’s tough not to focus on the quarterbacks, ballcarriers and receivers for the majority of a football game. But there are times when it is necessary. When Penn State and Ohio State square off Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium, which positions will you be watching? Who are the players in the spotlight? I asked PennLive’s Penn State football text subscribers the same questions.
Projecting Penn State’s depth chart vs. Ohio State; Terry Smith dishes on Lions’ 2023 recruiting class, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a projection of the Lions’ depth chart on offense and some insights from assistant coach Terry Smith on how much space might be left in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. Thomas Frank Carr from Blue-White Illustrated took a closer look...
Penn State-Ohio State storylines and predictions, Julian Fleming’s PA homecoming, and Vega Ioane’s rise: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Dustin Hockensmith break down Saturday’s Penn State-Ohio State game and look at the return of former Southern Columbia five-star prospect Julian Fleming, now a big-play threat for the Buckeyes. They also look at Chop Robinson’s status for the game and the possibility of seeing true freshman Vega Ioane playing significant snaps at guard.
Ohio State’s offensive line, Jim Knowles is underpaid, and a bit of Kirk Ferentz: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The rants are late this week, and for that Doug Lesmerises apologizes. But they are here, with Ohio State text subscribers sending in great thoughts to ponder. The topics:. The importance of the Ohio State offensive line and sticking with the run game. An Ohio State fan...
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
Penn State QB commit Jaxon Smolik talks White Out visit, meeting Trace McSorley
Jaxon Smolik usually keeps it low key after games. The 2023 Penn State commit hangs out with friends, followed by a yoga session the next morning. But last weekend, that relaxed routine was upended by a couple days of constant travel. On Friday, the Iowa standout threw three touchdowns in...
A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup
This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Penn State During Radio Show
“When you look at the schedule every year and map out your road to Indianapolis, a big part of it is beating Penn State.”
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup is Penn State’s Stripe Out game.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
SportsGrid
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Ohio State is 9-1-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 68.7 points per game which has been on average 4.5 points over the line for those games. In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons,...
Onward State
Beaver Stadium To Implement New Security Measures Ahead Of Ohio State Game
New security protocols and procedures will go into effect in Beaver Stadium ahead of this Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State, Penn State Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon. “Safety is a primary concern at all Penn State Athletics events,” Penn State Athletics wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We are aware of...
nittanysportsnow.com
James Franklin Defers to Pat Kraft on 2023 Scheduling Controversy
Penn State coach James Franklin was asked how he felt about Penn State starting Big Ten conference play on the road for the eighth consecutive season and 13th time in 14 years. He deferred to discussing that matter at another time. Athletic Director Pat Kraft spoke on the matter already...
saturdaytradition.com
Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9
Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Frustrating and Disappointing’: PSU AD Kraft Upset With Big Ten
Penn State is starting its Big Ten schedule on the road for the 13th time in 14 years, and Athletic Director Patrick Kraft isn’t happy. Kraft, who Penn State hired to replace Sandy Barbour as AD in April and officially took over the position July 1, spoke out against Penn State always playing on the road weeks after he started the job.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains which team should be ranked No. 1
Kirk Herbstreit understands that there are different metrics for how to measure the best teams in the country. During a recent segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Herbstreit and Kevin Negandhi discussed that in terms of strength of record, Tennessee is No. 1, Clemson is No. 2 and TCU is No. 3. However, in the AP Top 25 poll, Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3.
State College
A Different Homecoming
My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
Altoona at Cumberland Valley football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
The end of the Mid-Penn football regular season is here, and PennLive has one last big matchup it will broadcast on Friday night. The crew will be airing a Commonwealth Division matchup, where the 5-4 Altoona Mountain Lions travel to Mechanicsburg to take on the 6-3 Cumberland Valley Eagles. Cumberland...
Pa. high school football team opts out of playoffs after 7-2 season
A seven-win season earned a small St. Marys, Pa. parochial high school football team a coveted postseason tournament berth, but unfortunate circumstances forced administrators to turn down the opportunity. Elk County Catholic High School, with an enrollment of 171 students, was forced to opt out of the District 9, Class...
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
