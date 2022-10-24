ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State subscriber mailbag: All eyes on the Lions’ secondary and offensive line against Ohio State, more

It’s tough not to focus on the quarterbacks, ballcarriers and receivers for the majority of a football game. But there are times when it is necessary. When Penn State and Ohio State square off Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium, which positions will you be watching? Who are the players in the spotlight? I asked PennLive’s Penn State football text subscribers the same questions.
PennLive.com

Penn State-Ohio State storylines and predictions, Julian Fleming’s PA homecoming, and Vega Ioane’s rise: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Dustin Hockensmith break down Saturday’s Penn State-Ohio State game and look at the return of former Southern Columbia five-star prospect Julian Fleming, now a big-play threat for the Buckeyes. They also look at Chop Robinson’s status for the game and the possibility of seeing true freshman Vega Ioane playing significant snaps at guard.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup

This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
Onward State

Beaver Stadium To Implement New Security Measures Ahead Of Ohio State Game

New security protocols and procedures will go into effect in Beaver Stadium ahead of this Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State, Penn State Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon. “Safety is a primary concern at all Penn State Athletics events,” Penn State Athletics wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We are aware of...
nittanysportsnow.com

James Franklin Defers to Pat Kraft on 2023 Scheduling Controversy

Penn State coach James Franklin was asked how he felt about Penn State starting Big Ten conference play on the road for the eighth consecutive season and 13th time in 14 years. He deferred to discussing that matter at another time. Athletic Director Pat Kraft spoke on the matter already...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9

Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
COLUMBUS, OH
nittanysportsnow.com

‘Frustrating and Disappointing’: PSU AD Kraft Upset With Big Ten

Penn State is starting its Big Ten schedule on the road for the 13th time in 14 years, and Athletic Director Patrick Kraft isn’t happy. Kraft, who Penn State hired to replace Sandy Barbour as AD in April and officially took over the position July 1, spoke out against Penn State always playing on the road weeks after he started the job.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit explains which team should be ranked No. 1

Kirk Herbstreit understands that there are different metrics for how to measure the best teams in the country. During a recent segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Herbstreit and Kevin Negandhi discussed that in terms of strength of record, Tennessee is No. 1, Clemson is No. 2 and TCU is No. 3. However, in the AP Top 25 poll, Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
State College

A Different Homecoming

My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
