ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
advertisernewssouth.com

Anti-bullying summit emphasizes kindness

Newton. The Center for Prevention and Counseling hosted its 22nd annual Taking Flight to Change anti-bullying summit for middle schoolers. Keith Hawkins, who spoke at the 2002 summit delivered the keynote.
NEWTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Charles William Postas

Charles William Postas, 83 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Born to John J. Postas, Jr. and Marie A. Postas(nee Roberts) in Franklin, N.J., where he has been a lifelong resident. Charles was a graduate of Franklin Elementary School and...
FRANKLIN, NJ
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

1 Severely Injured After SUV Drives Into Hudson Valley Firehouse

Police in the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out how an SUV ended up driving into a local firehouse. One person was badly hurt. During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a firehouse in the Village of Chester. SUV Crashes Into Village of Chester, New...
CHESTER, NY
News 12

'Chopped' champion opens Kantina in Sparkill

A new Asian-inspired "takoria" and cocktail bar restaurant is now open in Rockland County. Kantina, the latest restaurant from chef Chris Holland, had its soft opening in Sparkill at 4 Depot Square this week. Holland, a three-time "Chopped" champion, says Kantina is his follow-up to DVine Bar, a popular eatery...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
advertisernewssouth.com

William ‘Billy’ Stefkovich

William “Billy” Stefkovich, 60 years old, passed away at Hackettstown Medical Center on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born to Edward and Ann Stefkovich in Franklin, N.J., where he was raised and attended various NJARC programs from age 5. About 20 years ago, Billy moved to Port Murray, N.J.,...
FRANKLIN, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York

I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving

Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
ROSENDALE, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Toys R Us Returns to Rockland County

The popular Toys R Us chain, which closed nearly all 900 of its stores in 2018, has returned to brick-and-mortar retail just in time for the holiday season. Toys R Us announced it will open again in every Macy's store in the United States before the holidays, including the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack. The in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with the ability to expand up to an additional 3,000 square feet to offer an even wider assortment of products. The new shops will feature hands-on demonstration tables along with aisles of toys.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
baristanet.com

Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry

Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
wrrv.com

WRRV Creepy Tiki Halloween Party at Jet Set in Newburgh

Join WRRV at Jet Set Tiki Bar in Newburgh this Saturday Night for their Creepy Tiki Halloween Party. Tickets are $40 and includes a full buffet and live music from The Jugaloons. WRRV and Jonah will be on site between 8pm and 10pm with chances to win all sorts of...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy