The popular Toys R Us chain, which closed nearly all 900 of its stores in 2018, has returned to brick-and-mortar retail just in time for the holiday season. Toys R Us announced it will open again in every Macy's store in the United States before the holidays, including the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack. The in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with the ability to expand up to an additional 3,000 square feet to offer an even wider assortment of products. The new shops will feature hands-on demonstration tables along with aisles of toys.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO