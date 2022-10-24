Read full article on original website
advertisernewssouth.com
Anti-bullying summit emphasizes kindness
Newton. The Center for Prevention and Counseling hosted its 22nd annual Taking Flight to Change anti-bullying summit for middle schoolers. Keith Hawkins, who spoke at the 2002 summit delivered the keynote.
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
Voters raise concerns over $159M BOCES capital improvement project
The $159 million referendum passed Tuesday by 110 votes.
advertisernewssouth.com
Charles William Postas
Charles William Postas, 83 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Born to John J. Postas, Jr. and Marie A. Postas(nee Roberts) in Franklin, N.J., where he has been a lifelong resident. Charles was a graduate of Franklin Elementary School and...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
1 Severely Injured After SUV Drives Into Hudson Valley Firehouse
Police in the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out how an SUV ended up driving into a local firehouse. One person was badly hurt. During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a firehouse in the Village of Chester. SUV Crashes Into Village of Chester, New...
News 12
'Chopped' champion opens Kantina in Sparkill
A new Asian-inspired "takoria" and cocktail bar restaurant is now open in Rockland County. Kantina, the latest restaurant from chef Chris Holland, had its soft opening in Sparkill at 4 Depot Square this week. Holland, a three-time "Chopped" champion, says Kantina is his follow-up to DVine Bar, a popular eatery...
This Mystical Orange County Shop is Awesome All Year, Especially Now
I know I’ve told the story about how I grew up in New Windsor in Orange County. And when I was old enough to drive my friends and I would often head to Sugar Koaf, In the late 1970s Sugar Loaf was an artist’s town with a cool hippie vibe. Exactly the kind of place I liked to hang out.
advertisernewssouth.com
William ‘Billy’ Stefkovich
William “Billy” Stefkovich, 60 years old, passed away at Hackettstown Medical Center on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born to Edward and Ann Stefkovich in Franklin, N.J., where he was raised and attended various NJARC programs from age 5. About 20 years ago, Billy moved to Port Murray, N.J.,...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
warwickadvertiser.com
Attractive, comfy and convenient 3-bedroom Warwick house
Warwick. Flowing plan, wood floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances with large island, close to Village of Warwick.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
rocklanddaily.com
Toys R Us Returns to Rockland County
The popular Toys R Us chain, which closed nearly all 900 of its stores in 2018, has returned to brick-and-mortar retail just in time for the holiday season. Toys R Us announced it will open again in every Macy's store in the United States before the holidays, including the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack. The in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with the ability to expand up to an additional 3,000 square feet to offer an even wider assortment of products. The new shops will feature hands-on demonstration tables along with aisles of toys.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry
Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
getnews.info
New Female-Owned Golden Krust Location To Open In Newburgh, New York
Foodies will have a lot more options come October as the famed Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant franchise will be opening up new doors at a new location. For those who wish to have a taste of the Caribbean, Golden Krust is ready to serve you. The Newburgh area of Orange...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
wrrv.com
WRRV Creepy Tiki Halloween Party at Jet Set in Newburgh
Join WRRV at Jet Set Tiki Bar in Newburgh this Saturday Night for their Creepy Tiki Halloween Party. Tickets are $40 and includes a full buffet and live music from The Jugaloons. WRRV and Jonah will be on site between 8pm and 10pm with chances to win all sorts of...
3 candidates vie for sheriff in Orange County race
Democratic candidate and retired law enforcement director Bernie Rivers is running against Republican Paul Arteta.
Cannabis company opens new facility in Hudson Valley
Cresco Labs announced on Tuesday, October 25 that a groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this week on Thursday, October 27. Cresco Labs is opening a new cultivation, processing, packaging and distribution facility in Hudson Valley.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
