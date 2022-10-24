Read full article on original website
Pensacola Symphony -Featuring the Music of Schumann, Mendelssohn and More - Nov. 5
Pensacola Symphony Orchestra hosts a spectacular celebration of place at its upcoming concert on November 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre. Titled Schumann Symphony No. 3, the concert explores various works inspired by travel. With its folk-like melodies and genuine sense of joy, Robert Schumann’s Third Symphony was inspired by the monuments and natural splendors of the Rhineland. Written during a particularly happy time in the composer’s life, it was the final symphony written by the composer.
Free Concert: Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart - Nov. 5
Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart featuring: Stuart Duncan, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton. Hunter Amphitheater in Pensacola’s Community Maritime Park. Over the last four decades, Béla Fleck has made a point of boldly going where no banjo player has gone before, a musical journey that has earned him 16 Grammys in nine different fields, including Country, Pop, Jazz, Instrumental, Classical and World Music. But his roots are in bluegrass, and that’s where he returns with his first bluegrass tour in 24 years, My Bluegrass Heart.
All Service Ball - Hosted by Honor HER Foundation - Nov. 11
The Honor HER Foundation invites the community to join them at the 2nd annual All Services Ball on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Court of De Luna Event Space (116 E. Gonzalez St. Pensacola FL) from 6:00pm - 11:00pm. The All Services Ball is a charity ball honoring the brave...
Autism Pensacola promoting blue buckets for kids with autism
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- In the U.S., 1 in 44 children have been diagnosed with autism, according to the organization Autism Speaks. This is the second year Autism Pensacola has participated in the Blue Pumpkin Campaign. The organization is giving out free blue candy buckets for Halloween for children with autism....
Watson makes surprise appearance at WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a special guest at the WEAR CARES Halloween blood drive Friday!. Watson made an appearance Friday morning. He is a service dog in training with "Canine Companions." His puppy raiser, Meteorologist Kathryn Daniel, has been helping prepare him for puppy college in Orlando -- which...
Pensacola's International Paper Mill awards UWF $20,000 to support community garden
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's International Paper Mill has awarded the University of West Florida a capital grant from the International Paper Foundation. The award was worth $20,000 and will be used to support the UWF Community Garden. The college has a master plan to extend lighting throughout the garden and...
Youth & FFA Livestock Auction takes place at Pensacola Interstate Fair
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Wednesday night at the Pensacola Interstate Fair, the midway isn't the only excitement. A year's worth of work for some agriculture students goes on the block, at the "Youth & FFA Livestock Auction." Winners of Monday night's "Steer Competition" say their work brings life lessons, and the...
Pensacola Beach Lifeguard tryouts begin in December; Starting pay $18.33 an hour
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Opportunities to become a Pensacola Beach Lifeguard are opening up later this year. This December, qualified individuals will get the opportunity to tryout for lifeguard positions. Starting pay for Pensacola Beach Lifeguards starts at $18.33 per hour. Tryouts will take place at the University of West Florida...
Institute for Human and Machine Cognition set to open new facility for clinical research
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Institute for Human and Machine Cognition in Downtown Pensacola is set to open a new campus in March 2024. The new 38,000 square foot building will be located on the corner of Garden and Alcaniz Street. The facility will be dedicated to researching human performance, human’s...
Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa school districts recognized for academic excellence
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa, Walton and Santa Rosa school districts are being recognized for academic and overall excellence for the 2021-2022 school year. The Florida State Board of Education recently released the list of Academically High-Performing School Districts with 14 districts out of 67 making the cut. To be...
Jury deliberates in trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Jury deliberations are underway Wednesday in the retrial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles. A judge ordered a mistrial in the case last week. WEAR News has been in the courtroom all day for the latest in the trial. Six people will decide whether Dr. Charles Stamitoles...
Pensacola resident satisfaction scores low for housing, crime in new survey
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Crime and housing concern Pensacola citizens, according to a new survey. The University of West Florida Haas Center's 2022 Pensacola Resident Satisfaction Survey's key takeaways for this year include public safety, city services, and housing matters. Pensacola emailed 20,345 postcards to poll residents with the link...
UWF home football game moved to 2 p.m. Saturday due to weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to weather threats, Saturday's University of West Florida home football game is being moved up to 2 p.m. The Argos matchup with West Alabama was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. A low pressure storm system is headed to the South and heavy rain is likely to...
Former Shalimar tennis coach arrested in Massachusetts after 15 years on the run
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former tennis coach in Okaloosa County who has been on the run since 2007 was arrested Thursday on outstanding warrants for sexual crimes involving a minor. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says 70-year old Mark Burns was taken into custody by the US Marshals with...
Assessment of Warrington Middle by Charter Schools USA unknown
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Warrington Middle School's future remains in question. Charter Schools USA executives visited Warrington Middle School on Monday and Tuesday for an on-site assessment to determine if the school could successfully transition to a charter by the fall of 2023. The visit follows last week's Florida Department...
Pensacola dentist found guilty of inappropriately touching former employee
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was found guilty Wednesday of misdemeanor battery for inappropriately touching a former employee. A jury of six found Stamitoles guilty Wednesday afternoon after trial began in the morning. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date. The judge remanded Stamitoles to custody...
Plans for new wastewater treatment facility in Milton moving forward
MILTON, Fla. -- Plans for a new wastewater treatment facility in Milton can move forward. The city is working to build a new plant in east Milton along the Blackwater River. For months, WEAR News has reported on concerns from the community about moving the plant. Recently, the US Fish...
UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. Deputies say video appears to show two females fighting. The students attend Bellview Middle School.
Escambia County Fire Rescue set to hold physical abilities test in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue is set to hold a physical abilities test next month in Pensacola. The test will take place Monday, Nov. 14. at 8 a.m., and be held at the Pensacola Fire Department Station on 1 N. Q Street. Anyone interested in joining Escambia...
