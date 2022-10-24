Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart featuring: Stuart Duncan, Jacob Jolliff, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton. Hunter Amphitheater in Pensacola’s Community Maritime Park. Over the last four decades, Béla Fleck has made a point of boldly going where no banjo player has gone before, a musical journey that has earned him 16 Grammys in nine different fields, including Country, Pop, Jazz, Instrumental, Classical and World Music. But his roots are in bluegrass, and that’s where he returns with his first bluegrass tour in 24 years, My Bluegrass Heart.

