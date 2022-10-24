Read full article on original website
Stadelman to hold worker’s rights presentation in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local workers will get an opportunity next week to learn how the state of Illinois protects their rights at the workplace. Senator Steve Stadelman (IL-34) along with the Illinois Attorney General’s office will host a presentation by the Worker’s Protection Bureau on workplace discrimination, protection from minimum wage and overtime violations and more.
Pecatonica village president resigns
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Pecatonica must find a new leader after village president Bill Smull resigned. According to Pecatonica trustee Bill Determan, Smull cited personal health as the reason for his abrupt resignation Wednesday in a letter to village officials. Smull took over the position in 2017...
A symbol of a bright future at the Rockford Public Library
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Leaders from Rockford Public Library (RPL) and the city of Rockford celebrate an important step in constructing a brand new, cutting-edge library with a topping off ceremony. On Thursday, key players in the library’s development spent the afternoon placing the final beam at the highest point...
Three from Wis. face drug, shooting charges after police chase through Illinois
(WIFR) - Three people are behind bars after a car chase led Illinois State troopers through the middle of the state and into Wisconsin. Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Illinois State troopers responded to mile marker 40 on I-39 north in LaSalle County, for a report of an expressway shooting.
City of Rockford reaffirms commitment to battling antisemitism
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday, the City of Rockford reaffirms a proclamation it made last year. On October 18th, 2021, Mayor Tom McNamara officially made October 27th the Day of Action to Combat Antisemitism. In the document, the Mayor outlines the fact that antisemitism remains a major issue in the...
Winnebago County Coroner candidates run to restore trust
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not a usual race for Winnebago County Coroner. Both candidates vying for the position, Republican Jennifer Muraski and Democrat Tony Gasparini, are put to the test to restore trust within the office. “I think it was very irresponsible, to not have that cross look...
YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
Oregon students surpass Illinois state average in English, Math
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Oregon School District #220 students scored above the state’s average on the Illinois Assessment for Readiness (IAR) for the first time in both English Language Arts (ELA) and Math. The Illinois State Board of Education released its Illinois Report Card on the performance of state...
Pecatonica American legion investigates missing funds as village president resigns
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of dollars have vanished from the American Legion 197 in Pecatonica, and according to the legion’s commander, the former village president Bill Smull is connected to the missing funds. Smull resigned from his position as village president this week. According to Pecatonica trustee Bill...
Family goes one year without answers on Melissa Trumpy’s dissapearance
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Benny Affrunti says it’s a battle between giving false hope, and no hope to his three children, one year after their 37-year-old mother, Melissa Trumpy of Monticello, vanished with no trace. “I feel helpless trying to console them, and trying to help them, it’s hard,”...
Stateline educators focus in on early childhood brain development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Educators across the stateline received new data Thursday on how lifestyle changes during the pandemic affected the developing brains of the youngest population. Last school year, Harlem and Rockford School Districts participated in the Early Development Instrument, a questionnaire that measures if kindergartners are on the...
Beautiful Weekend Ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies today with a high around 60. Middle 60′s through Halloween. We could push 70 on the first day of November.
Village of Durand to unveil million-dollar downtown renovation project
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Durand is getting ready to “cut the ribbon” following the full renovation of its downtown district. The $1.7 million undertaking covers improvements from pedestrian safety, lighting, and storm drainage to ADA-compliant access to local properties on the square. Funding for the...
CFNIL accepting applications for youth-led projects focused on mental health
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From now until November 28, youth-led groups or organizations in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, or Winnebago counties can apply for up to $3,500 in grant funding. The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois is now accepting applications for the In Youth We Trust (IYWT) youth grant program until...
Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious drama in the small village of Pecatonica, as thousands of dollars appear to have vanished from the American Legion Post 197, according to it’s commander. Now, 23 News has learned there is an investigation underway as to whether the Former Village President and American Legion Financial Advisor, Bill Smull, is to blame.
State report card shows victories and losses for RPS 205
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schools across the country are reeling after COVID-19 gutted in-person learning and instruction time. According to the Nation’s Report Card, reading proficiency declined back to levels seen last in 1992, and nearly four in 10 eighth graders didn’t meet basic math proficiency. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called the results “appalling, unacceptable and a reminder of the impact that this pandemic has had on our learners.”
How Hayden Conklin became the unofficial face of Stroll on State
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s downtown Rockford’s best winter showcase and now we are just one month away from Stroll on State. The Conklin family attended the first Stroll on State 10 years ago. At the end of the night, Lauren Conklin took a picture of her son and husband enjoying the event.
Sunny & Cooler Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the middle 50′s and a northwest wind 5 - 15 MPH. Clear tonight as we drop to the lower 30′s. Upper 50′s and sunny tomorrow. Dry through Halloween on Monday with highs in the low to middle 60′s.
Catalytic converter thefts rise by the thousands in Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More car thieves are taking a larger interest in an exhaust device that can be melted down and sold for its valuable metal. “A few screws removed, and a quick yank and thieves are able to take your catalytic converter,” said Heather Paul with State Farm.
Fire safety experts alert homeowners on a new smoke detector law
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State and local fire experts alert homeowners to a new Illinois law regarding smoke detectors. Starting on January 1st, every home must have detectors with a 10-year sealed battery. The law mostly affects homes built before 1988 or ones without hardwired smoke detectors. According to the...
